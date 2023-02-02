AMC leaves Saudi Arabia as young cinema market explodes





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) AMC Entertainment Holdings has decided to exit the fast-growing Saudi Arabian market amid stiff competition less than five years after the lifting of a decades-long ban on movie theaters .

The world’s largest cinema chain, which announced the decision on Tuesday, said it had always planned to eventually divest the operations to its Saudi partners and that the $30 million sale would further increase its cash reserves as the industry is struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has lifted a ban on cinemas and other forms of public entertainment as part of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s effort to overhaul the economy and bring Western-style entertainment to the once cloistered, ultra-strong kingdom. conservative. AMC marked his arrival by hosting a viewing of Black Panther in April 2018 that drew a large crowd of men and women, a scene that would have been unimaginable just a few years earlier. But in the years since, it has faced fierce competition, including from local operator muvi Cinemas, which now dominates the market, and Vox Cinemas, part of the Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment conglomerate. based in Dubai. AMC will sell its investment to Saudi Entertainment Ventures, known as SEVEN, which is managed by the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund. The Leawood, Kansas-based company will continue to license the AMC name for the 13 theaters it has opened in the kingdom and for future locations. It originally planned to open up to 40 cinemas by 2023 but scaled back in the face of the pandemic. From the beginning, our plan was to bring our 13 theaters in the Middle East to local management, having trained them and opened magnificent theaters. They will still operate as AMC Cinemas, tweeted AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron. Additionally, we sold our 10% stake for $30 million, continuing to build our cash reserves. Cash is king! AMC, which operates some 950 theaters and 10,500 screens worldwide, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and various lockdowns. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, with the support of his father, King Salman, has decided to open the kingdom to foreign investors and tourists, hoping to develop the private sector and reduce the country’s dependence on its vast oil reserves. Recent years have brought concerts, raves and major sporting events to the kingdom, where more than half of the local population is under 25. Those plans continued despite global outcry over the 2018 killing of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, which US intelligence said was likely ordered by the crown prince. Saudi authorities say the agents who killed Khashoggi acted on their own and were tried and sentenced to long prison terms.

