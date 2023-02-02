Ben Whishaw thinks new Bond actor could lead to his departure from future James Bond films





Ben Whishaw is uncertain about his future as Q in the Bond franchise due to the possibility of the new Bond “wiping the slate clean”. Sony Pictures release



The james bond The franchise has been an important and long-standing part of the film industry for over five decades. However, in the last film, no time to die, Bond was killed off in the final moments, making it the first film in the franchise to do so. As a result, fans are eagerly awaiting the next actor to step into the iconic role of James Bond. With the search for a new Bond actor underway, there is speculation about the future direction of the franchise and which characters may return in future films. The Bind The franchise is known for its mix of action, espionage and glamour, which has captured the hearts of audiences for years. VIDEO OF THE DAY Ben Wishawwho first portrayed the tech-savvy Q in Rainfall, recently shared his thoughts on the future of the Bond franchise. He was interviewed by Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival, where he was promoting his latest film, Bad behaviour. Asked about a potential return as Q in James Bond 26, he shared that he was uncertain about his future in the franchise. He thinks the next Bond film could “wipe the slate clean”, meaning he may not return as Q when a new actor takes on the role of James Bond. “Your guess is as good as mine. I haven’t heard anything. I suspect they could somehow wipe the slate clean and start over, so maybe not, unfortunately. RELATED: The Other Fellow Documentary Explores What It’s Like To Be Appointed James Bond

Who will star in the next James Bond movie? MGM/UA The legendary role of James Bond has been a fixture in Hollywood for over six decades. The suave spy character has been played by multiple actors, each bringing their own unique twist to the role. As a result, there is constant speculation about who will play the next James Bond, with new rumors emerging frequently. The latest actor to enter the mix is ​​Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who sat down with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli to discuss taking on the role as the next James Bond. The reunion, which “went well,” sparked speculation that Taylor-Johnson could be the next actor to portray the iconic character. Lucien Laviscount, a 30-year-old British actor, was also suggested as the potential next Bond, which caused a stir. Other potential cast members include Will Poulter, Harry Lawtey, Regé-Jean Page, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Sam Heughan, Jamie Dornan and Idris Elba. Contrary to popular belief, Bond producers aren’t necessarily looking for a younger actor to play the role. In a recent interview, producer Michael G. Wilson said he wanted someone who has some life experience and who can relate to Bond’s character as a veteran with a military background. Wilson thinks the best candidate for the role would be someone in their 30s. While some may argue that age shouldn’t be a factor in casting James Bond as long as the actor has the talent, Wilson’s comments suggest producers have a specific take on the character. Whether with a new actor as Bond or a new take on the franchise, the Bond legacy will live on and continue to be a staple of the film industry.

