PAAC brings Shakespeare this Friday





A 2020 production of Romeo and Juliet from the Cincinnati Shakespeare Co “> PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth Area Arts Council (PAAC) is ready to welcome the community back to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts to host the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company for a performance of the classic tale “Romeo and Juliet.” According to Shakespeare.org, “A centuries-old vendetta between two powerful families erupts in bloodshed. A group of masked Montagues risk new conflict by attacking a Capulet party. A lovesick young Romeo Montague falls instantly in love with Juliette Capulet, who is to marry her father’s choice, the County of Paris.With the help of Juliette’s nurse, the women arrange the couple’s wedding the next day, but Romeo’s attempt to stop a street fight results in the death of Juliet’s own cousin, Tybalt, for which Romeo is banished. In a desperate attempt to find Romeo, Juliet follows the brother’s plot and fakes her own death. The message does not reach Romeo, believing Juliet to be dead. The play continues to a climactic ending, where the conflict of the families reaches the denouement of the story. Bailey Hartlage, executive director of the Portsmouth Area Arts Council, says the story is a timeless classic and is delighted to welcome guests to view it. “All theater is important, but classical theater is what most theater is based on,” Hartlage said. “Anytime we can get a company to present these works is a win because it broadens experiences and horizons, especially when you look at how many stories are rooted in Shakespearean plotlines.” PAAC has worked with The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company for eight years and has performed classics like “Macbeth” and the current production of “Romeo and Juliet.” Hartlage explained that the productions are entertaining and valuable to audiences because they are retellings of the original adaptations and pack a powerful punch. “It’s a condensed version that’s only two hours long, but it’s got all the important stuff you know and expect,” Hartlage said. These performances have taken place indoors and outdoors, but this one is taking place on the main stage of the Vern Riffe Center, thanks to the Ohio Arts Council and the Scioto Foundation. “Romeo and Juliet” will open the curtain on Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. $5 student and $10 general admission. The Vern Riffe Center for the arts is located at 940 Second Street. Park it west of the entrance and north of the building. The Portsmouth Area Arts Council is a 501©3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the arts in the community through performative theater and music performances, either by adult and student touring companies or by the organization’s Portsmouth Area Children’s Theater division which puts local students on stage in musical productions. Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected]2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/2023/02/01/paac-bringing-in-shakespeare-this-friday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos