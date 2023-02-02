Jessica Simpson teases mystery Hollywood actor she dated in 2006

Jessica Simpson has revealed she dated a world famous Hollywood actor in 2006 who was her “teenage fantasy come true”.

The singer, now 42 – whose exes include Nick Lachey, John Mayer and Billy Corgan – detailed how she met the star in 2001 at the MTV VMAs before marrying Lachey in a candid essay for Amazon titled: ‘Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single’.

Then 21-year-old Jessica wrote of the encounter: “This megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, looked me up and down. As if he was undressing me with his gaze.

After her marriage to Lachey ended, she shared a flirtatious date and kiss with the actor at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006, writing: “I felt that warmth rush all the way through my body all the way to my toes in my wedges.”

She claims she saw the anonymous actor attending a red carpet with his girlfriend, leading him to cut contact, with the star writing: ‘I never would have been the other woman in a million years.’

She claims the actor told her, “You’re the only girl I want to be with.” you’re it’ and claimed that he and his girlfriend were no longer together.

Jessica added: “Yes, there was something sexy and attractive about it all, but there was also something degrading.” I felt like a call girl.

She shared how they started kissing after he returned from filming, before the movie star blurted out: Why don’t we have sex?

She said she realized he was “hiding me from his girlfriend” and added: “I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come true, it wasn’t a choice of which the same daughter, my younger self, would be proud.”

Jessica said she left the star, but he called her “crying” begging her to come back.

Although she didn’t reveal his identity, she explained how the man was “known to even the most casual moviegoer” and “earned millions and millions per movie”.

Jessica and Nick Lachey were married between 2002 and 2006. They tied the knot after a four-year romance with Jessica who reportedly lost her virginity to the star on her wedding night.

She also previously admittedshe had an ’emotional affair’ with Dukes of Hazzard co-star Johnny Knoxville during her marriage to Lachey.

‘sexual napalm’; In 2006 Jessica had a turbulent relationship with John Mayer until they split in 2007 – pictured May 7, 2007 in New York

The star, in her memoir Open Book, said she and the married Jackass star had a strong attraction when they made the 2005 film.

“Sigh, Johnny. The boy from Tennessee, as I coded him in my diary,” she wrote in the book.

“First of all, we were both married, so it wasn’t going to get physical. But for me, an emotional affair was worse than a physical affair.

“It was like Johnny and I were prison pen pals, two people who wanted so badly to be with each other but were estranged,” Simpson said in the book, according to excerpts obtained by Radar.

They stayed in touch even after the film ended, exchanging romantic notes via email.

“We wrote these flowery love letters back and forth, often at night with Nick passed out in bed next to me,” she claims. “We talked about music and I would listen to Johnny Cash songs he would suggest just to feel like we were still together.”

The Abilene, Texas native said they didn’t meet out of respect for their “respective spouses” – Knoxville was married to Melanie Cates from 1995 until their split in 2007.

Simpson said at the time she found she had better chemistry with Knoxville than his wife Lachey.

In 2006, Jessica had a turbulent relationship with John Mayer until their separation in 2007.

The beginning of the end: Jessica and NFL star Tony Romo started dating in November 2007, before Tony unceremoniously dumped his girlfriend on July 9, 2009 – the day before his 29th birthday – pictured on July 1, 2009, eight days before their separation.

The star said after just a few months of dating, John repeated to her how “obsessed” he was with her, “sexually and emotionally”.

After her divorce from Nick Lachey in 2005, she started dating – while John continued to send her notes.

At this point, the singer told him that “he wanted to have all of me or nothing,” she wrote in her memoir via People.

Jessica “didn’t really know the man behind the guitar. And that was my mission.

Of his charisma, Jessica said, “He would walk into a room and pick up his guitar and you would pass out.”

In her memoir, the mother-of-three said she met the singer in early 2005 at Clive Davis’ Grammy party.

He approached her and told her that he admired her song With You, which she had written; after they met, he began to write his notes.

After secretly dating for a few months, she fell in love with his intensity, as she recalled: “Over and over he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally,” she wrote in her memoirs.

Three years after their separation, John gave an interview to Playboy magazine, where he declared: “This girl, for me, is a drug”. And drugs are not good for you if you use a lot of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack to me. Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I will say. It was like napalm. sexual napalm.’

The comments she said were “shocking” because “a woman and the way she is in bed is not something you ever talk about”.

Jessica and NFL star Tony Romo began dating in November 2007, before Tony unceremoniously dumped his girlfriend on July 9, 2009, the day before her 29th birthday.

She married ex-NFL star Eric Johnson in 2014 and the couple share three children.