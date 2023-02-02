The RACVB announces a solid financial year in 2022 | Culture & Leisure





The Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (RACVB) Board of Directors met at the California Welcome Center on the morning of January 25 for a regular Board meeting. “We ended the year on a high note,” said Kari Crutcher, general manager, last Tuesday. According to Crutcher, the visitor center saw record sales of merchandise displayed inside the gift shop, including locally created clothing by area artists that turned out to be their best seller. Said Crutcher, “We literally had empty shelves after Christmas.” A local artist, Robert Jennings, sold his metal petroglyph designs on consignment in the gift shop. Said Crutcher, “We are looking for more local artists to bring more local art to the visitor center. Last year, Crutcher said the visitor center welcomed nearly 5,000 visitors from around the world. Additionally, they now have an open community space for public events for up to 100 people. In December, the Film Commission saw two productions arrive at Ridgecrest. The first was a student film shot in one day at the Buttermilk Acres Store. The second was a commercial shot in the Inyokern area and included several days of filming and a large supporting crew. Said Crutcher said of local filming in 2022: “We finished strong and look forward to continued growth in tourism, post-pandemic.” Looking ahead, Crutcher said the film commission officially has two projects on the books for 2023, but productions are frequently booked at the last minute, so she remains optimistic that Ridgecrest will continue to support the film industry. as a unique option for producers. Although the staff took a hit with the retirement of film commissioner Doug Lueck last year and the departure of Jen Hammon who served as Director of Tourism and Operations, it has also gained new talent in hiring Diana Palacios as administrative coordinator and Chloe Mondragon as film. and event coordinator. Said Crutcher, “Doug’s retirement was a major impact because he was there forever and was a crucial part of the whole organization. Staff members are joined by a handful of volunteers who greet visitors and provide information. Crutcher said she is always on the lookout for more volunteers to help run the visitor center, especially those who have a wealth of local knowledge and enjoy meeting new people. The RACVB will add a new member to its Board of Directors and announce who will fill the position at a later date. New committee members will also be added and their names will also be released once board members have the opportunity to vote for their seats.

