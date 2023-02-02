James Mangold in talks for DC Movie – The Hollywood Reporter





James Mangold may be trading his whip for a trip to swampland. Mangold, who has Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate hitting theaters in May, is in early talks to be one of the first writer-directors to join James Gunn and Peter Safran’s roster of filmmakers at DC Studios. Mangold is in talks with the branch of Warner Bros. to take on the feature film adaptation of Swamp Thing, the supernatural horror-based hero who is at the center of the first chapter of DC Studios’ slate. Gunn and Safran unveiled their slate on Tuesday. Swamp Thing was the last of the 10 projects being talked about and was tonally the darkest. The executives did not mention Mangold at the time, as sources say talks are still in their early stages. Still, Mangold tweeted a simple (but moody and poetic) image of Swamp Thing on Tuesday night, drawn by co-creator Bernie Wrightson. Gunn retweeted the post, suggesting the talks were heading in a hopeful direction. Mangold is said to be a big fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after dial of fate will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount. Swamp Thing was created by writer Len Wein and horror artist Wrightson, first appearing as a standalone story in 1971. house of secrecy No. 92. The character proved popular enough that he got his own book soon after, although it was short-lived. The character reached its peak in the 1980s during a seminal series written by Alan Moore and drawn by John Totleben and Stephen R. Bissette. The book was at the forefront of booming, envelope-pushing comic book titles that included Moore The Watchersby Frank Miller Return of the Dark KnightArt Spiegelmann Maus and other works that brought new energy to comics. It was during this run that Swamp Thing evolved from simple horror comics into deep elemental mythology featuring concepts such as the Tree Parliament and tackling complex themes of life and death. . The run also introduced another supernatural hero, John Constantine, and his more adult nature led to the creation of the mature reader comics imprint Vertigo. Swamp Thing has seen several comic book series since, with the character tucked away in the good DC Universe, where he was part of Justice League Dark, DC’s supernatural character supergroup. The character first appeared on the big screen in 1982, in a feature film directed by horror master Wes Craven and more recently in a short-lived series by Gary Dauberman and Mark Verheiden which aired on the platform. -form DC Universe, now defunct. During Tuesday’s presentation, Gunn and Safran said the new film “investigates the dark origins of Swamp Thing.” And while calling it a “horrible movie,” the character would still interact with other DC characters, with tonal clash being a key draw in any mashup. Mangold co-wrote dial of fatewhich is the first Indiana Jones film not to be directed by Steven Spielberg and will be released on June 30. Before that, he directed an Oscar-winning racing drama Ford versus Ferrari and co-wrote and directed the critically acclaimed X-Men-centric film Logan. Mangold is replaced by WME, Entertainment 360 and Sloane Offer.

