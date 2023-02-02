Best actor-director collaborations for 2023

Many filmmakers have compared the end of a film to the making of a miracle. The desire to achieve a shared vision somehow drives the cast and crew of a film not just to do their individual best work, but to bring out the best possible performance in each other. No relationship illustrates the importance of this dynamic quite like the bond between the best actor-director duos.

From Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks to Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson, directors and actors who work well together tend to do so a lot. They hone their communication style and their understanding of each other’s respective art, and repeatedly apply that knowledge as their films improve over time (you know, theoretically). That’s what makes Leonardo DiCaprio’s return to Martin Scorsese’s filmography in this year’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” his first film starring Scorsese in 10 years, so exciting.

In 2023, the longtime collaborators of “Gangs of New York” are part of a long list of film crews ready to release new projects: many of them with the most exciting premises of the year. Joaquin Phoenix will take on the title roles in Ari Aster’s third horror feature “Beau Is Afraid” and Ridley Scott’s biopic “Napoleon.” Adam Driver is equally busy, starring in Michael Mann’s biopic Enzo Ferrari as well as the directorial debut of “A Quiet Place” co-writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ screenwriter Adele Lim is making her directorial debut with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Stephanie Hsu in an untitled comedy. Greta Gerwig and producer/”Barbie” star Margot Robbie will soon bring Mattel’s toy icon and these fabulous roller skate outfits to theaters. Plus, Michael B. Jordan directs himself for “Creed III”: his directorial debut and second sequel to the “Rocky” spin-off franchise.

When IndieWire’s Samantha Bergeson curated actor-director pairs to watch in 2022, she picked a few doozies. There’s the right kind: see Baz Luhrmann, Austin Butler and Oscar-nominated “Elvis”. But also the other genre: see Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, and the disastrous limit “Don’t Worry Darling”. For better or worse, it’s the actor-director pairings we’re putting the most pressure on this year.

