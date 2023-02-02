‘Dances with Wolves’ actor armed with cult against cops





LAS VEGAS (AP) Nathan Chasing Horse trained his wives in the use of firearms, ordering them to shoot with police officers if they ever tried to break up their families, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. If that failed, the Dancing With Wolves actor said they would have to take suicide pills.”

The abuse that authorities say spanned two decades led to Chasing Horse’s arrest on Tuesday following a month-long investigation by Las Vegas police. He was taken into custody as he left the home he shares with his five wives in North Las Vegas. SWAT officers were seen outside the two-story house in the evening as detectives searched the property.

During the raid, police found memory cards containing videos of the sexual assaults, firearms, 41 pounds of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in the home, according to an arrest report released Wednesday. Known for his role as a young Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning film Dances with Wolves, “Chasing Horse has earned a reputation among tribes throughout the United States and Canada as a so-called healer who practiced healing.But police say he abused his position, physically and sexually assaulting Indigenous girls and women, taking underage wives and leading a cult. Chasing Horse, 46, will be charged with at least two counts of sex trafficking and one count each of sexual assault of a child under 16, child abuse or neglect and sexual assault, according to court records. Authorities have not said when he will be formally charged. He was jailed before midnight in the Clark County Jail, where he remained held without bail on charges of sexual assault as he awaits his first court appearance, scheduled for Thursday in North Las Vegas. There were no attorneys listed in Chasing Horse’s court records who could comment on his behalf, and Las Vegas police said he was unable to give an interview in jail on Wednesday. According to a 50-page search warrant obtained by the AP, Chasing Horse is the leader of a cult known as The Circle. At least two women have told police Chasing Horse showed his wives a stash of little white pills he called suicide pills in 2019 or 2020, years before his arrest. The women were instructed to take a suicide pill in case he died or law enforcement tried to break up their family,” according to the warrant. One of Chasing Horse’s former wives also told police she believed his current wives would carry out instructions to take the pills and open fire on law enforcement if officers came to the home to arrest Chasing Horse. Las Vegas police said in the document they had identified at least six sexual assault victims, some of whom were as young as 14 when they said they were abused, and traced the sexual allegations against Chasing Horse in the early 2000s in several states, including Nevada, where he lived for about a decade, and South Dakota and Montana. Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions, detectives wrote in the warrant, adding that his followers called him Medicine Man or Holy Person because they thought he could communicate with higher beings. . One of the Chasing Horses brides was given to him as a gift when she was 15, police say, while another became a bride after she turned 16. Chasing Horse is also accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who paid him off. He was arrested nearly a decade after being banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana amid human trafficking allegations. Fort Peck tribal leaders had voted 7-0 to bar Chasing Horse from setting foot on the reservation again, citing trafficking allegations in addition to charges of drug trafficking, spiritual abuse and intimidation of tribal members, reported Indian County Today. State attorneys general and lawmakers across the United States are considering creating specialized units to handle cases involving Native American women. In South Dakota, where police say Chasing Horse committed some of its crimes, the attorney general’s office has placed a new emphasis on crimes against Native Americans, including human trafficking and murder. Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manisteenews.com/news/article/dances-with-wolves-actor-to-be-charged-with-sex-17757056.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos