Destroy asteroids Hollywood style: Could destroying an asteroid save the Earth?

Films have both thrilled and terrified us with the mysteries of space ever since French director Georges Méliès first took audiences on ‘A Trip to the Moon’. all the way back to 1902. However, Hollywood’s continued fascination with Earthbound asteroids really elevated the cosmic threats to the point where every now and then we all find ourselves gazing nervously up at the sky.

Although evidence suggests that the chances of a asteroid impacting the Earth are negligible , no one wants to share the fate of the dinosaurs. However, with NASA’s recent DART mission declared a resounding success, should we ever find ourselves on a collision course with an asteroid, our chances of survival seem to have improved.

However, the purpose of DART was not to blast the asteroid into smithereens, or even to knock it off course in the traditional sense. Instead, the kinetic DART impact (that’s science because we crashed into it) was meant to speed up the asteroid, testing if we could use a similar approach to make a menacing asteroid miss Earth. being too early for the appointment.

Given that DART has exceeded its parameters for success on several occasions, where does that leave Hollywood’s most explosive portrayals of planetary defense? Space.com spoke to Joe Cuhaj, author of “Space Oddities: Forgotten Stories of Mankind’s Exploration of Space”, to find out if the Hollywood way, so often bombastic and always entertaining, would actually protect us if it were Earth’s first line of defense.

We’ve already talked about the right way to bomb an asteroid (which, again, involves changing its speed instead of blowing it up), but today we’re looking at how well the most famous shots of an asteroid are. Hollywood would have unfolded.

Space frackers

(Image credit: Touchstone/Getty Images)

When considering the scientific principles underlying some of the best asteroid movies , there’s really only one place to start and that’s 1998’s “Armageddon”. We all know this one. When a rogue asteroid threatens Earth, drilling experts blast Earth’s orbit, land on the asteroid, drill through its surface to reach the unprotected core before deploying a nuclear weapon to destroy it. Compared to the elegant simplicity of DART, this one looks very complicated, but what does Cuhaj think?

“First of all, we need to be able to fly deeper into space to even attempt something like this,” says the author. “We’re barely getting people back to the Moon, which would mean the asteroid would be about to impact the planet by the time astronauts arrive on scene to dig in and deploy the device. Machinery may be could do it, but then again, there’s this nuke and smash the asteroid into a million pieces and send them to who knows where.”

Plan B?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Also released in 1998, “Deep Impact” would continue Hollywood’s obsession with using nuclear weapons to save the Earth. Like “Armageddon“, scientists aimed to drill into the asteroid’s core, but when that gamble fails, the spacecraft crew Messiah fly into the asteroid, detonate the rest of their nuclear payload, blast the asteroid into smaller pieces that burn harmlessly in Earth’s atmosphere.

Cuhaj is quick to point out the similarity of this approach to NASA’s proposed use of kinetic impactors: “Bushing the spacecraft into the asteroid without nuclear weapons would be similar to DART and, in that sense, realistically possible…to except for the loss of a crew, of course,” says Cuhaj.

However, with the space rock threatening the planet in “Deep Impact” being far too close to be reversed, the storyline allows Hollywood to once again bring its beloved nuclear payload. While American movies have had a long-running craze for scoring direct nuclear hits on asteroids, experts have suggested that the correct approach would be to detonate the bombs before impact, creating an explosive force to push the asteroid, causing it to avoid Earth.

Blow up the sky

(Image credit: Royal Film and Lux ​​Film)

Fast forward to the 1950s for our next case, and with atomic superpowers on the rise, it’s no surprise that nuclear weapons are once again being touted as the savior of Earth. In “The Day the Sky Blew Up” in 1958, Earth faces destruction from a wayward cluster of asteroids. Scientists managed to avoid this by arming all nuclear warheads on Earth and firing all these intercontinental ballistic missiles together at the target. Would that work? Would an avalanche of nuclear missiles be different from the impact of DART?

In short, yes, and probably not in a good way. “At one point, NASA thought nuclear weapons would be ’10 to 100 times more effective’ in deflecting an asteroid hurtling towards Earth,” Cuhaj explains, “but then there are those thousands (millions?) of pieces scattered in space maybe still rushing towards us DART was a non-nuclear kinetic impact that pushed an asteroid out of its path. There will still be material detached from the asteroid and NASA is currently investigating how much was released after the DART impact in September.”

All of this debris has to go somewhere, and even if it weren’t big enough to hit Earth’s surface, it could still wipe out many of our satellites. Not exactly a fitting ending for the James Webb Space Telescope or international space station .

Empty the silos

(Image credit: NASA)

While we don’t yet know exactly what type of DART debris may have caused, it certainly wouldn’t create the same amount of dangerous fragments that could hamper future space travel, or perhaps even continue to threaten Earth. And that is why the strategy adopted in “Meteor” in 1979 probably wouldn’t work either. In this Sean Connery film, the United States and Russia have nuclear missile systems already positioned in space, pointed at each other. Destroying the incoming asteroid is simply a matter of redirecting nuclear weapons, pointing them at the asteroid, and firing. While in real life there is an outer space treaty that prohibits such configurations, would launching nuclear weapons at an asteroid from space make a difference to our chances of survival?

Probably not, as Cuhaj points out: “There is still this problem of breaking the asteroid into pieces and letting the fragments continue their merry way towards an eventual collision with Earth.” The author also adds that “Nuclear weapons orbiting the Earth never seemed like a good idea in the first place, hence the treaty.”

So, with DART looking like a hit while nuclear solutions seem somewhat problematic, what are the chances of Hollywood making another kind of asteroid movie next time around? Kinetic impactor technology might work in the real world, but filmmakers, they make love a good explosion so don’t be surprised if the next time you watch a new asteroid movie there’s still some kind of bombshell at the center of it all.