Hollywood’s Chernin, owner of Banijay in talks on ITV Studios

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Veteran Hollywood producer Peter Chernin and the owner of French television production group Banijay have expressed interest in buying a stake in the studios of British broadcaster ITV, the creator of the hit show “Love Island,” sources close to the case told Reuters.

Shares of ITV rose more than 3% in Wednesday morning trading to hit a 10-month high.

Other private equity-backed studios have also priced the asset from time to time in recent months, the sources said. The business was valued at 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion), according to analysts.

ITV (ITV.L), Britain’s largest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, is open to selling a minority stake in Studios to a strategic partner, such as a larger television producer or private equity firm. investment with production assets, the sources said, but it wants to retain majority control.

The sources declined to be identified as the matter is confidential.

Chernin’s co-production vehicle North Road and Banijay’s parent FL Entertainment (FLE.AS) would prefer to control the company, which has been a stumbling block in a potential deal, the sources said.

ITV and FL Entertainment declined to comment. North Road did not respond to requests for comment.

The sources said discussions with interested parties have continued in recent months, although no formal process is underway and the banks have not been officially appointed to advise them.

Chernin, known for revivals of ‘Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Hidden Figures’, created North Road last summer after raising $800 million from private equity firms Providence and Apollo to fund acquisitions in the states United and overseas.

Providence, which owns a stake in North Road, also declined to comment for this story.

Citi analysts said the Reuters report highlighted ITV’s potential hidden value, although a sale of all or even the majority of the studios was unlikely.

“But we see a pathway through which, through consolidation, ITV may be able to simultaneously demonstrate and create value from ITV Studios,” they said.

Banijay, who produces reality shows such as “Big Brother,” “MasterChef” and “Survivor,” joined French entrepreneur Stéphane Courbit’s FL Entertainment in a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) in July . It has made more than 25 acquisitions since 2008.

ITV has expanded its studio production business over the past decade to reduce its reliance on the UK advertising market and capitalize on growing global demand for content.

More than half of its revenue comes from outside Britain, and it is targeting annual growth of at least 5% for the next three years, helped by a roster that includes game show ‘The Chase’ and dramas like “Line of Duty.”

Revenue in the nine months to the end of September rose 16% to 1.39 billion pounds ($1.71 billion).

But for investors, studio growth has been overshadowed by spending on the newly launched ITVX streaming service and worries about advertising resilience. ITV shares are down 27% in the past 12 months.

Chief executive Carolyn McCall said last month that ITV was looking at options for studios but would do nothing “short-term or tactical in order to prove its worth”.

“So it’s definitely not for sale,” she added.

ITV has fallen behind rivals

Interest in ITV Studios follows frenzied deals during the pandemic, when private equity poured billions into content and production houses as they bet rising demand for new TV shows and of films would continue.

Instead, the value of global streaming and production companies, including Netflix (NFLX.O) and Walt Disney (DIS.N), fell, after losing customers as COVID-19 restrictions eased. eased and consumers tightened their spending.

ITV is due to publish its annual results on March 2. Investors will be eager to hear how ITVX and ad spend fared.

An option for a minority ITV Studios partner being considered could be to swap shares in the company for a stake in the parent company over three to five years, the first source said, and possibly sell its shares on the public market. .

ITV would like the studios to be valued at 12 to 14 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the sources said.

Studios increased its adjusted EBITA by 31% to £124 million for the six months ending June 30.

This would imply a valuation of around £3bn, in line with analysts’ calculations and almost as much as ITV’s total market value of £3.27bn.

ITV may struggle to make the case for a minority sale at these multiples given the industry downturn, one of the sources said.

($1 = 0.8122 pounds)

