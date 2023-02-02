Entertainment
Hollywood’s Chernin, owner of Banijay in talks on ITV Studios
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Veteran Hollywood producer Peter Chernin and the owner of French television production group Banijay have expressed interest in buying a stake in the studios of British broadcaster ITV, the creator of the hit show “Love Island,” sources close to the case told Reuters.
Shares of ITV rose more than 3% in Wednesday morning trading to hit a 10-month high.
Other private equity-backed studios have also priced the asset from time to time in recent months, the sources said. The business was valued at 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion), according to analysts.
ITV (ITV.L), Britain’s largest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, is open to selling a minority stake in Studios to a strategic partner, such as a larger television producer or private equity firm. investment with production assets, the sources said, but it wants to retain majority control.
The sources declined to be identified as the matter is confidential.
Chernin’s co-production vehicle North Road and Banijay’s parent FL Entertainment (FLE.AS) would prefer to control the company, which has been a stumbling block in a potential deal, the sources said.
Latest updates
See 2 more stories
ITV and FL Entertainment declined to comment. North Road did not respond to requests for comment.
The sources said discussions with interested parties have continued in recent months, although no formal process is underway and the banks have not been officially appointed to advise them.
Chernin, known for revivals of ‘Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Hidden Figures’, created North Road last summer after raising $800 million from private equity firms Providence and Apollo to fund acquisitions in the states United and overseas.
Providence, which owns a stake in North Road, also declined to comment for this story.
Citi analysts said the Reuters report highlighted ITV’s potential hidden value, although a sale of all or even the majority of the studios was unlikely.
“But we see a pathway through which, through consolidation, ITV may be able to simultaneously demonstrate and create value from ITV Studios,” they said.
Banijay, who produces reality shows such as “Big Brother,” “MasterChef” and “Survivor,” joined French entrepreneur Stéphane Courbit’s FL Entertainment in a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) in July . It has made more than 25 acquisitions since 2008.
ITV has expanded its studio production business over the past decade to reduce its reliance on the UK advertising market and capitalize on growing global demand for content.
More than half of its revenue comes from outside Britain, and it is targeting annual growth of at least 5% for the next three years, helped by a roster that includes game show ‘The Chase’ and dramas like “Line of Duty.”
Revenue in the nine months to the end of September rose 16% to 1.39 billion pounds ($1.71 billion).
But for investors, studio growth has been overshadowed by spending on the newly launched ITVX streaming service and worries about advertising resilience. ITV shares are down 27% in the past 12 months.
Chief executive Carolyn McCall said last month that ITV was looking at options for studios but would do nothing “short-term or tactical in order to prove its worth”.
“So it’s definitely not for sale,” she added.
VIDEOS
Interest in ITV Studios follows frenzied deals during the pandemic, when private equity poured billions into content and production houses as they bet rising demand for new TV shows and of films would continue.
Instead, the value of global streaming and production companies, including Netflix (NFLX.O) and Walt Disney (DIS.N), fell, after losing customers as COVID-19 restrictions eased. eased and consumers tightened their spending.
ITV is due to publish its annual results on March 2. Investors will be eager to hear how ITVX and ad spend fared.
An option for a minority ITV Studios partner being considered could be to swap shares in the company for a stake in the parent company over three to five years, the first source said, and possibly sell its shares on the public market. .
ITV would like the studios to be valued at 12 to 14 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the sources said.
Studios increased its adjusted EBITA by 31% to £124 million for the six months ending June 30.
This would imply a valuation of around £3bn, in line with analysts’ calculations and almost as much as ITV’s total market value of £3.27bn.
ITV may struggle to make the case for a minority sale at these multiples given the industry downturn, one of the sources said.
($1 = 0.8122 pounds)
Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley and Paul Sandle; edited by Barbara Lewis and Sharon Singleton
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/hollywoods-chernin-banijays-owner-talks-itv-studios-2023-02-01/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood’s Chernin, owner of Banijay in talks on ITV Studios
- Menswear: Ghanaian musician Kuame Eugene is on the list of stylish men with this birthday look
- IND vs NZ: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates U19 T20 World Cup champions at Narendra Modi Stadium; LOOK
- Here is what Surya Paloh said about her meeting with President Joko Widodo
- ‘Boris still has a huge role to play’: ex-minister says Johnson ‘would make a good Tory…
- Ranking of the 10 college football recruiting classes
- Donald Trump pleads Fifth Amendment more than 400 times in video deposition – National
- Police seize assault rifles and body armor from Hollywood apartment
- Destroy asteroids Hollywood style: Could destroying an asteroid save the Earth?
- The Kmart dress is making waves among fashion bloggers this summer – and it’s only $27
- Fine-grained action detection and classification of table tennis strokes from videos for MediaEval 2022
- The big #ShakeOut day is today