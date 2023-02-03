Photo exhibition celebrates 50 years of hip-hop





Before achieving worldwide fame, hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa visited British photographer Janette Beckman on the Lower East Side in 1986. Beckman photographed the group walking around the neighborhood she was living in at the time. They had yet to be signed to a record company, but were on the verge of stardom. What do you want to know Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious is a new photo exhibit at Fotografiska in Gramercy, Manhattan

There are over 200 photographs by well known photographers such as Martha Cooper, Janette Beckman, Joe Conzo, Danny Clinch, Charlie Ahearn, Ernie Paniccioli and many more

The exhibition presents images dated from 1972 to 2022

Among the themes of the exhibition, this one highlights the role of women in hip-hop with more than 20 pioneers It’s so cool that there’s no hair, no makeup, no managers, no art directors, it’s just me and them, having fun on a hot summer day in New York , said Beckman, who went on to do photography and album covers for Salt-N-Pepa and many other hip-hop stars. His photographs are exhibited at Fotografiska New York in Gramercy as part of a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop called Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious. Beckman said the show featured many photographers she had befriended over the years, including Martha Cooper and Joe Conzo. It’s just nice to see all of us and our work presented so beautifully on this truly comprehensive show, Beckman said. There are over 200 photos in the exhibit, curated by Sacha Jenkins and Sally Berman, dating from 1972 to the present day. They chronicle the rise of hip-hop from the streets of the Bronx in the early 70s into a culture and movement with global impact. There’s break dancing, graffiti, MCs and DJs. Longtime fans will recognize Doug E. Fresh, Grand Master Flash, DJ Kool Herc, Fab 5 Freddy, Beastie Boys, Run-DMC and Public Enemy, Jay Z and the Notorious BIG There’s a musical soundtrack that takes visitors through the east coast, west coast, south, old school and new hip-hop stars. Janette Beckman said visitors don’t have to be a fan of hip-hop to appreciate the photography in the exhibit and take a look back at an art form born right here in the five boroughs. It really is history and I hope kids come and schools because it tells a story of the past 50 years, Beckman said. The exhibition lasts until May 21. Learn more about https://www.fotografiska.com/nyc/

