SDMA | Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in the Arts of South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Himalayan Region





Thursday February 23

1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. PT

Speaker: Forrest McGill, Wattis Senior Curator of South and Southeast Asian Art, Asian Art Museum (San Francisco)

Virtual event The conference was centered on the great exhibition Beyond Bollywood: Dance in the Arts of South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Himalayan Region opening at the end of March at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. Discover the different meanings and ideas that dance has conveyed over the past two millennia in the Indian cultural sphere, where dance has played and continues to play a particularly significant role in religion, mythology, court life and ceremonies . Representing five possible answers to the question What is the dance accomplishing here?, the works included are grouped into five sections: Destruction and Creation; Dedication; Subjection; Glorification; and Celebration. The lecture discusses how each of these ideas has been embodied in works of art depicting dance. The lecture also shows how the exhibition’s elaborate design reflects the dynamic and emotionally engaging nature of dance itself. The exhibition space of each section includes an evocative environment in which visitors are invited to experience an immersive journey of sensations. Whether the atmosphere is respectful, amazed or festive, each section elicits a unique response. Forrest McGill, Wattis Senior Curator of South and Southeast Asian Art, has worked at the Museum of Asian Art for over twenty years. Previously, he was a museum administrator and teacher, curator, researcher and writer in Asian art. Major exhibitions he has curated or co-curated include The epic of Rama: hero, heroine, ally, enemy (2016); Magnificenta joint project with SFMOMA (2014); Emerald Cities: the arts of Siam and Burma, (2009), A curious affair: the fascination between East and West (2006), and The Kingdom of Siam: The Arts of Central Thailand, 1350-1800 (2005). He edited or co-edited the catalogs of all these exhibitions. For several years, McGill has co-organized with the Cincinnati Art Museum the major exhibition Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in the Arts of South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Himalayan Regionwhich will be at the Asian Art Museum from March 31 to July 10, 2023. The associated 272-page publication was released in the fall of 2022. Please note that this session will take place virtually via Zoom. Please reserve your spot by clicking here. link. All attendees will receive the Zoom link via confirmation email with instructions once you secure your place. Space is limited. save my place! Sponsored by the Asian Arts Advice. Highlighted: Hevajra dancing surrounded by dancing yoginis (detail), northeast Thailand; ancient kingdom of Angkor, ca. 10501100. Bronze. Cleveland Museum of Art, gift of Maxeen and John Flower in honor of Dr. Stanislaw Czuma, 2011.143.

