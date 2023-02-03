Entertainment
Bollywood Superstars A Short History of Indian Cinema
|Author
|Julien Rousseau; Helene Kessous eds.
|Editor
|Kaph Books
|ISBN
|9786148035524
|idea code
|23070
Today, India is the world’s largest film producer, with more than 1,500 films a year in some 20 languages exported throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The international success of Bollywood should not overshadow the diversity of Indian cinematography. The term “Bollywood” was born in 1970 from the contraction of Bombay and Hollywood, and refers to the predominant production of musicals in Hindi, but Indian cinema is vast and multicultural. Each region has its own production in its regional language: Kollywood in Kodambakkam, for Tamil cinema a mixture of comedy, action and emotion, or Bengali cinema which is more intellectual and social, as evidenced by the culturally significance of Satyajit Ray as opposed to commercial productions. . The book was published on the occasion of the eponymous exhibition at the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Musée du quai Branly Jacques Chirac, Paris, in 2023.
|176 p, ills color & bw, 19 x 24 cm, pb, english
