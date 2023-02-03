THE ICONIC GLAM ONN 2023 CALENDAR





The Glam Onn Calendar, 2023, launched on February 1, 2023 at True Tramm Trunk, Juhu with a Starry Night brings us back and fills us with the nostalgia of watching iconic Bollywood scenes. Parimal Mehta, CEO of Blanckanvas Media Pvt. ltd. says: “We are always looking to build affinities with projects like Galm Onn. Brands today need a strong presence and presence is only felt with quality work. At Blanckanvas, we are on the continuum of chasing milestones, one after another with hard and honest work that often produces a top notch result. I’m proud to have a team that shares this ethos and happy to have them on board for projects that test creative abilities’ Here’s how to kick off 2023 with a stellar, glamorous photo shoot that will recreate iconic blockbuster moments handed down to us by our own film industry. The Glam Onn Calendar, 2023, has followed a thematic world and promises to bring back those iconic Bollywood trends that had us on the edge of our seats, filled with plush emotions clicked by famed photographer Sayan Sur Roy, styled by Rehan Shah , Suits by JC collection, Sarees by Parramparraa Sarees and Iconic Looks by Maganlal Dresswala Juhu. The project is executed by the Blanckanvas team, a group of creative individuals who often go sideways and produce content that leaves us in awe, Powered by Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, Co Powered by Amaze 1 Tv and shot on Nikon Indian Nikon Z9 Pvt Ltd. This is Blankanvas’ 4th season in the calendar series, to an overwhelming response from the last three. This year’s calendar theme is locked as “Be Bollywood” and has captured the evergreen essence of the iconic characters through their very style. Celebrities and models like Anupriya Goenka, Srishty Rode, Asmita Sood, Paras Kalnawat, Piyush Sahdev, Arti Singh, Rajiv Adatia, Tanya Sharma, Shruti Sinha, Vishal Singh, Nyra Banerjee, Manya Singh, Mir Sarwar, Vaibhav Maurya, Kavita Kharayat, Iris Maity, Shreeradhe, Karishma Modi, Manasi Moghe, Lakshya Sharma, Rohit Khandelwal, Prateikk Jain, Jitesh Nikam, Harsh Arora, Riddhi Mehta and Mamta Kanwar, He closely followed the clothes worn by the stars themselves paying homage to iconic posters from movies like DDLJ, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Padmavat, Baahubali, Ram-Leela, Devdas and many more. In addition, Launch Partner Sacrom Pharma, Zesto and Rootz, Print Partner Mid-Day, Pouring Partner Casablanca sparkling, Goodtimes Partner Kingfisher Premium, Energy partner Scream, Radio partner Radio City 91.1fm, Make up by Bombay School of Makeup and Hair, Event Black Rabbit & Bzam Partner, Music by Sohnik, Outdoor Partner Bright Outdoor Media, Gifting Partner Herbal Botanica, Videography by HK productions, Media Partner Bharat 24 and First India, Hydration Partner Brijeel, Celebration Partner Madhu’s Kitchen, Content Partner IRA and Partner Magazine Svar Media and PR partner Picture N Kraft.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstindia.co.in/news/lifeStyle/be-bollywood-the-iconic-glam-onn-calendar-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos