When it comes to pro wrestlers making the transition to Hollywood, they tend to follow a familiar script: they get reps with low-budget, low-budget action movies, and if they turn out to be capable actors, blockbusters can come calling. (The alternative of sticking with the direct-to-video pipeline isn’t too bad either: Adam Copeland, aka WWEs Edge, recently starred in silver airplanewonderful work of sheer trash.) Not all wrestling alumni will be Dwayne the Rock Johnson, who repeatedly tops Hollywood’s list of highest-paid actors, but he laid the groundwork for what to what a successful pivot between the two entertainment industries looks like.

While Johnson has transcended his WWE roots as he flirts with an honest to God presidential race going forward, not all former wrestlers aim to emulate his career. Ask Dave Bautista. I never wanted to be the next Rock, Bautista explained to QG. I just want to be a fucking good actor. A respected actor. Aside from the fact that his comments about Johnson could be seen as verbal chokeslam, Bautista’s later roles collaborating with Rian Johnson, Denis Villeneuve and M. Night Shyamalan underscored that he practices what he preached. As a result, Bautista could be the very first of its kind: the wrestler turned character actor.

Although Bautista first cut his teeth in the direct-to-video scene, early highlights include a Scorpio King sequel with Kimbo Slice, it didn’t take him long to seek smaller roles in bigger projects. Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe appealed (more on that later), Bautistas’ most significant role was arguably in Riddick, the third installment in the underrated Vin Diesels sci-fi franchise. Diesels Richard B. Riddick is the undisputed star of the show, but Bautista was willing to play second fiddle as Diaz, one of several mercenaries hoping to take down the notorious outlaw for a big bounty. Despite Bautistas good faith in the ring, his character never had a chance against Riddick if it is impossible for Diesel to lose a fight in a fast furious filmthat sentiment certainly extends to his other franchise work.

While his character was deliberately outclassed in Riddick, the film demonstrated that Bautista could be a commanding physical presence: the most bankable asset for wrestlers trying to break into Hollywood. This kind of quality in an actor might seem one-dimensional, but it paved the way for Bautista to join the james bond franchise for a small but memorable appearance in Spectrum. In the tradition of the taciturn Bind henchmen like Jaws and Oddjob, Bautista played Mr. Hinx, the top assassin of the film’s eponymous criminal organization. Naturally, Mr. Hinx’s most defining moment comes in a fight scene, when he ambushes Daniel Craigs 007 on a train and easily overpowers him with brute force. Although Bond is a seasoned veteran of life-threatening scenarios, when he faces a human bulldozer while confined to a train, you really feel in danger. Unsurprisingly, Bond inevitably gets the upper hand, but the icing on the cake is that it leads Mr. Hinx to utter his only line of dialogue in the entire film: Shit. When it comes to doing more with less, Bautista has held a masterclass in eclipsing the relatively smaller spotlight on offer.

On paper, the kind of raw physicality Bautista brought to Spectrum seemed to be the biggest draw for Villeneuve when he cast the actor in Blade Runner 2049 as Sapper Morton, a replicant found by Ryan Goslings K early in the film. But even in his limited screen time, Morton is perhaps the closest Villeneuve sequel to a character like Roy Batty, the tired android from the original film whose haunting aura evokes something much more human. (The small glasses on Bautista were a nice touch.) Blade Runner 2049 is the film that opened new doors for him in Hollywood. More than any previous project, it proved there was something for him as an actor beyond his towering frame. It was the opportunity I was looking for because I don’t get offered a lot of roles like that, he said Uproxx film in 2021. It was hard for people to see past my physique.

Of course, Bautista probably wouldn’t have been on Villeneuve’s radar in the first place had it not been for guardians of the galaxy, which gave him a legitimately pivotal role as part of the MCU. Playing the warrior Drax, Bautista excels as one of Marvel’s finest (and most unexpected) sources of comic relief: a character whose calling card takes well-known idioms and metaphors very literally. Nothing gets past me, says Drax in the first Guardians after Bradley Coopers Rocket Raccoon explains that the metaphors actually go over his head. My reflexes are too fast, I’ll catch him. Deadpan deliveries from Bautistas made Drax a fan favorite within the MCU, but after appearing in five movies and a Disney+ holiday special, the actor is ready to leave the character behind for pastures new. (If it’s any consolation to Marvel fans, well, see Drax one last time when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in May.) As for what post-Marvel Bautistas slate will actually entail, the past few years have offered exciting insight into the next stage of his career: namely, finding more opportunities to collaborate with visionary writers.

In addition to finding Villeneuve for the director in two parts dune adaptationBautistas Glossu Rabban doesn’t have much to do but frown in the first film, so expect more from him in the upcoming sequel later this year the actor got his most starring role yet. seen in Zack Snyders army of the dead. As Scott Ward, the leader of a team of mercenaries hired to salvage $200 million from a casino safe in a zombie-infested Las Vegas, Bautista imbues the character with a rugged sensibility as he attempts to reconcile with his estranged daughter, Kate (Ella Purnell), amid all the chaos. In a strange way, army of the dead proved how far Bautista had already evolved as a performer: he could have played a mercenary in this kind of film at any point in his career, but his role as the story’s emotional anchor proved that the filmmakers were watching finally beyond his huge physique.

To that end, when Johnson originally conceived the character of Duke Cody in Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheadsit was imagine someone skinny who overcompensated for his feelings of inadequacy by becoming a men’s rights activist. But by casting Bautista for the role, Johnson unlocked something even more compelling: an insecure figure in the body of an absolute tank. The contrast between the way Cody smugly presents himself to his internet followers and his slavish behavior around alpha-like tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) adds a fascinating wrinkle to the story, especially when the Bautistas characters are fatally poisoned to kick. Glass Onionthe murder mystery kicks into high gear. It’s hard to stand out in a star-studded ensemble featuring Norton, Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson and Janelle Mone, but Bautista more than holds his own, further cementing his status as the greatest actor to ever come from a wrestling background. . (Rian Johnson, for one, wholeheartedly agrees.)

But despite all those milestones, his starring role as Bautistas in the latest M. Night Shyamalans movie, knock on the booth, this might be the cast’s most significant achievement to date. An adaptation of Paul G. Tremblay’s acclaimed horror novel The cabin at the end of the world, the film begins with four strangers, led by Bautistas Leonard, holding a family of three hostage as they explain that one of the family members must willingly sacrifice himself to prevent the apocalypse. It’s a terrifying storyline, but whereas other home invasion movies are pretty clear about the bad intentions of the intruders (see: The foreigners, silence), which makes knock on the booth so intriguing is that Leonard and Co. wholeheartedly believe that this sacrifice should be made for the greater good.

Bautista called the role the The hardest of his career, and you can see where he’s coming from. Much of the tension in knock on the booth is derived from Leonard who seems so sweet and empathetic despite the nightmarish circumstances revealed in the middle of the film that he has a background in education. The character is also a complete 180 of what Bautista was doing in a movie like Spectrum: Leonard tries to justify his actions through extensive dialogue with the hostages, and Shyamalan gives the actor the full movie star treatment via close-ups of his face in pivotal moments. All told, it’s the toughest test of Bautistas acting chops, and it passes with flying colors.

Going forward, Bautista has made it clear that he is ready for anything, already lamenting that he never had the opportunity to play in a romantic comedy. (To filmmakers everywhere: put this guy in a rom-com, and not just because you might find yourself at the reception of a Batista Bomb.) The biggest challenge for Bautista is that former professional wrestlers were never expected to have such a vast repertoire, even John Cena, another worthy WWE alumnus who became a successful actor, excels mainly in comic roles. Ideally, whether he’s appearing as a scene stealer or leading another project as a leading man, Bautista will get more roles that showcase his range. As his last years of working with celebrity authors have proven, Bautista is in a class of his own, and he won’t be giving up his title as wrestler to GOAT actor anytime soon.