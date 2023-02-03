Nathan Chasing Horse Arrest: Dances With Wolves actor ‘trained wives in gun use if police tried to separate family’ | American News

A Dances With Wolves actor reportedly taught his wives how to use firearms and told them to ‘shoot’ them if officers tried to ‘break up their family’.

Nathan Chasing Horse also said if that failed they would have to take “suicide pills”, according to the records.

The documents show the extent of the alleged cult of Chasing Horse, known as The Circle.

The 46 year old man was arrested Tuesday in North Las Vegas following a months-long investigation into alleged abuse that authorities say spanned two decades.

He will be charged with at least two counts of sex trafficking and one of sexual assault of a child under 16, child abuse or neglect and sexual assault, according to court records.

Picture:

Las Vegas police near Chasing Horse’s house. Photo: AP



After a brief hearing on Thursday, the judge ordered Chasing Horse to be held without bail until his next hearing on Monday.

At least two women told police Chasing Horse showed his wives a stash of ‘little white pills’, which he called ‘suicide pills’, at some point in 2019 or 2020, according to the search warrant. of 50 pages seen by the Associated Press.

The wives were instructed to “take a suicide pill in case he died or law enforcement tried to break up their family.”

One of Chasing Horse’s former wives told officers she believed his current wives would ‘carry out instructions’ to take the pills and open fire if police tried to arrest him.

Vegas Authorities have identified at least six sexual assault victims, some of whom were as young as 14 when they say they were abused, and traced sexual allegations against Chasing Horse to the early 2000s in several states, including Nevadawhere he has lived for ten years, South Dakota and Montana.

He had acquired a reputation among the native tribes of the WE And Canada as a “medicine man” who performed healing ceremonies.

Police say he abused this position to physically and sexually assault Indigenous girls and women, take underage wives and establish a cult.

Picture:

A Las Vegas police officer stands near Chasing Horse’s house. Photo: AP



Chasing Horse is also accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who paid him off.

“Nathan Chasing Horse has used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions,” the detectives wrote in the warrant.

One of Chasing Horse’s wives was given to him as a “gift” when she was 15 while another became a wife after she turned 16, police say.

Picture:

Chasing Horse at a film premiere in 2007. Photo: AP



On Tuesday, officers raided his two-story home he shares with his five wives, where they allegedly found memory cards containing sexual assault videos, firearms and 18.6 kg of marijuana and of psilocybin mushrooms.

His arrest comes nearly a decade after he was banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana amid human trafficking allegations.

Picture:

Arnold Rivers (C) rides with Daniel Newholy Jr (L) and Nathan Chasing Horse. Photo: AP



Chasing Horse is best known for his role as a young Sioux tribesman Smiles A Lot in the Oscar-winning 1990 film Dances With Wolves directed by Kevin Costner.

Authorities have not said when he will be formally charged.