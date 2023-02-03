So who wins the best actor award? — Coil World





For most of the fall season, the pundits, the predictors, whatever you want to call them, were saying that Brendan Fraser was going to win Best Actor at the Oscars. Looks like the tide has shifted a little, don’t you? Collin Farrell began winning all the awards from these critics groups, while Fraser received barely any. He was the most critically acclaimed, not Fraser. And for good reason. Farrell’s work in The Banshees of Inisherin was its own unique beast, with Stanton changing mood and tone until he hit you hard in the climax. It didn’t help that, after all the over the top ovations Fraser received at various film festivals, some sort of redemptive acknowledgment of what he’s been through, The Whale was finally released. Reviews were very mixed about it. Yes, Fraser got the best ink from those lukewarm reviews, but people started to wonder if there was perhaps a bit of a stretch when it came to Fraser’s actual quality in the movie. The fat suit narrative didn’t help. Then the buzz for Austin Butler started to heat up again. It was like Cannes again, where you couldn’t miss a person who wasn’t talking about the young actor. His momentum started to wane as the fall movies rolled in, but now he’s kind of back. His Globes win surely helped, but it was more the fact that his performance was so good that it was hard to forget, even nine months after the movie was released. And so, we are left with three actors who will be vying for the biggest male actor award in the works: Fraser, Farrell, and Butler. My gut tells me Austin Butler has this one in the bag. Just a hunch. It is certainly the most spectacular performance, at least, certainly more flashy than Frasers 600 pounds. Farrell is the best of the three, but his work in Banshees is so subtle and incredibly meticulous in its insistence on not being overtly stylized that some voters might look past his wonderful work. And, while we were at it, the same can be said for his compatriot Paul Mescal, whose nomination for Aftersun should already be considered a major victory. Considering other sources, Sasha Stone and Clayton Davis win Fraser. Anne Thompson and Thelma Adams are in the Farrell camp. Scott Feinberg is the lone wolf betting on Butler. Additionally, an Awards Daily reader poll has nearly 3,000 entrants, and Butler is currently in the lead.

