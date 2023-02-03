Entertainment
Dances With Wolves actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls
A former Dances With Wolves actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult must remain in custody without bail until his next court hearing, a judge ordered Thursday morning.
Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, 46, faces charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child under 16 and child abuse. He has been held since his arrest Tuesday afternoon near the North Las Vegas home he shares with his five wives.
He appeared briefly in court in North Las Vegas on Thursday, but did not speak until Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris scheduled a bond hearing for Monday. Chasing Horse has not been formally charged.
On Monday, Harris is expected to address Chasing Horses’ detention status pending trial and may set bail after hearing from attorneys, investigators, victims and relatives of the defendants.
Clark County Assistant Chief District Attorney Jessica Walsh told the judge on Thursday that Las Vegas police detectives, FBI special agents and victims would speak at the hearing.
Motioning to the front row of the courtroom gallery where members of the Chasing Horses family were seated, public defender Michael Wilfong said he had plenty of support. His relatives declined to comment as they left the courthouse, as did Wilfong.
Known for his role as a young Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning film, Chasing Horse earned a reputation among tribes in the United States and Canada as a so-called healer who held healing ceremonies.
He is believed to be the leader of a cult known as The Circle whose followers believed he could communicate with higher powers, according to an arrest warrant issued on Wednesday. Police say he abused his position, physically and sexually assaulted Indigenous girls and took underage wives for two decades.
Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation.
A 50-page search warrant obtained says Chasing Horse trained his wives in the use of firearms, ordering them to shoot with police if they tried to break up their family. If that failed, he would tell his wives to take suicide pills.
SWAT officers and detectives arrested Chasing Horse and evacuated the family home without incident.
Detectives who searched Chasing Horses property and vehicles found firearms, 41 pounds (18.5 kilograms) of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, and a memory card with multiple videos of sexual assaults, the report said. Chasing Horses arrest statement released Wednesday.
Additional fees could be filed related to the videos, according to the report.
Las Vegas police said in the search warrant that investigators have identified at least six sexual assault victims, including one who was 13 when she says she was abused. Police have also traced sex allegations against Chasing Horse to the early 2000s in Canada and several states, including South Dakota, Montana and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade.
One of the Chasing Horses brides was given to him as a gift when she was 15, police say, while another became a bride after she turned 16. He is also accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sexual relations between victims and other men who paid him.
His arrest comes nearly a decade after he was banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana amid human trafficking allegations.
Afternoon briefing
Daily
The best stories from the editors of the Chicago Tribune, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.
Fort Peck tribal leaders voted 7-0 to ban Chasing Horse in 2015 from setting foot on the reservation again, citing alleged trafficking and accusations of drug trafficking, spiritual abuse and intimidation of members tribal, Indian Country Today reported.
Angeline Cheek, a community activist and organizer who has lived on the Fort Peck reservation most of her life, said she clearly remembers the tensions that arose inside tribal council chambers when Chasing Horse been banned.
Some of Nathans’ supporters told the members something bad was going to happen to them, Cheek said. They made threats against our elders sitting in the council chambers.
Cheek said she remembers Chasing Horse visiting the reservation frequently when she was growing up, especially during her high school days in the early 2000s when she saw him talking with his classmates.
Cheek, now 34, said she hopes Chasing Horses’ arrest will inspire more Indigenous girls and women to report crimes and push lawmakers and elected officials across the United States to prioritize in the fight against violence against indigenous people.
But she added that she also hopes the cultural significance of healers will not get lost in news of the crimes.
There are good healers among our people who are not trying to commercialize the sacred ways of our ancestors, Cheek said. They are supposed to heal people, not hurt them.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/criminal-justice/nathan-chasing-horse-20230202-dizclr7o7vgtfkwrtsokndzoci-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dances With Wolves actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls
- Popularity of Ugg and Hoka fuels Deckers’ DTC sales
- Black Heritage Month 2023 celebrates black joy
- Zahedan: As part of the weekly protest against Iran’s clerical regime
- US military to expand access to Philippine bases to counter China
- Global Jet Capital exceeds $3.5 billion in aircraft financing
- McKinsey co-founds efforts to transform agriculture and food systems in Africa
- So who wins the best actor award? — Coil World
- 2023 Promotion Schedule Announced for Illini Womens Tennis
- Governor Josh Green, MD | DLNR News Release-On World Wetlands Day Focus is on fencing at Kanaha Basin Wildlife Sanctuary
- Plan a party fit for a King
- Jessica Simpson Hints at A-List Actor She Dated Behind His Girlfriend’s Back