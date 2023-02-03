Friends of actor Julian Sands express their hopes and concern three weeks after they disappeared on a hike

Friends of missing Julian Sands have expressed their hopes and concerns as the search continues for the actor who disappeared in California’s San Gabriel Mountains nearly three weeks ago.

Kevin Ryan, hiking partner and actor, who met Sands on the set of Crossbones in 2014, said Sands was the most advanced hiker he knew and wouldn’t have been left unprepared.

He said: “He’s beyond experience and hopefully he’s hidden somewhere and can pull through.”

Ryan said the severe weather was “something Julian would have considered a challenge”.

Still, he admitted that “every passing day brings more pressure and I guess brings a lot of doubts”.

Family and friends have raised concerns with the media over the past few days as less progress is being reported by research teams.

Sands’ brother Nick said: ‘For now he is missing. He hasn’t been left for dead yet but I know in my heart he’s gone.

Friend and actor Kevin Ryan (pictured in 2018) met Sands on the set of Crossbones in 2014

Actor Julian Sands, 65, was an avid mountaineer who was familiar with the San Gabriel Mountains

Sands’ brother added: “When he was in LA, the Mount Baldy range was his favorite place.” He went there as much as he could.

‘Julian liked to say ‘I’ve never taken a vacation, but I take a break once in a while.

“Well, now he’s resting in a place he would really approve of.”

[Sands is] the most advanced hiker I know…he is more than experienced.

The father of three, known for his appearances in The Killing Fields, Arachnophobia, 24 and Smallville,was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Friday January 13 after failing to return from a hike on Mount Baldy.

The county sheriff’s department previously revealed that pings from the actor’s phone appeared to show he was on the move to the mountainous Baldy Bowl area on the day he was reported missing.

Police also recovered important phone data, showing the West Yorkshire-born actor was still on the move on Sunday January 15, but they have been unable to pick up any signal since due to his low battery.

Adverse weather conditions in the area hampered the progress of the search as ground crews were called back.

Aerial searches resumed last week as conditions improved.

Julian Sands (R) and his wife Evgenia Citkowitz at the HBO screening of ‘Witch Hunt’

Sands and Helena Bonham Carter on the set of the award-winning 1985 film A Room With A View

Sands’ first major production was 1984’s The Killing Fields, the acclaimed historical drama about the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia (pictured alongside John Malkovich)

Authorities said there was no deadline to call off the search, but it was delayed by high winds in the week of January 23.

Two weeks after his disappearance, his brother Nick spoke to the media: “I am the most positive person there is and at first I thought he must have been hiding in a cave and he was just standing sheltered from the weather; that he would leave when it was better.

He is an avid, experienced hiker… he took risks. He’s always been like that.

“He is a passionate and experienced hiker. He left on Friday January 13, with his ice axe, his crampons and his food for a day. He was expected home that night.

He added: “He took risks. He was always like that: wild, extreme, adventurous; never constrained by rules or limits. He is happiest near the top of a mountain on a cold morning.

Sands’ family publicly praised the efforts of California authorities as the search entered its third week.

A statement shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office read: Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams listed below. underwear who brave harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home.

We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support, it read.

Julian Sands is married to Eugenia Citkowitz, journalist, and has three children.

His wife first reported him missing when he failed to return from his hike on January 13.

The sheriff’s department previously warned hikers to “think twice and heed the warnings” as weather conditions in the area deteriorated.

A second hiker, Jin Chung, 75, went missing on Mount Baldy later in January.

Chung hiked solo on one of the rigorous trails at 6 a.m. and didn’t find his rideshare buddies at the car by 2 p.m.

Police said the search would continue.