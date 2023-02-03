Entertainment
Friends of actor Julian Sands express their hopes and concern three weeks after they disappeared on a hike
Friends of missing Julian Sands have expressed their hopes and concerns as the search continues for the actor who disappeared in California’s San Gabriel Mountains nearly three weeks ago.
Kevin Ryan, hiking partner and actor, who met Sands on the set of Crossbones in 2014, said Sands was the most advanced hiker he knew and wouldn’t have been left unprepared.
He said: “He’s beyond experience and hopefully he’s hidden somewhere and can pull through.”
Ryan said the severe weather was “something Julian would have considered a challenge”.
Still, he admitted that “every passing day brings more pressure and I guess brings a lot of doubts”.
Family and friends have raised concerns with the media over the past few days as less progress is being reported by research teams.
Sands’ brother Nick said: ‘For now he is missing. He hasn’t been left for dead yet but I know in my heart he’s gone.
Friend and actor Kevin Ryan (pictured in 2018) met Sands on the set of Crossbones in 2014
Actor Julian Sands, 65, was an avid mountaineer who was familiar with the San Gabriel Mountains
Sands’ brother added: “When he was in LA, the Mount Baldy range was his favorite place.” He went there as much as he could.
‘Julian liked to say ‘I’ve never taken a vacation, but I take a break once in a while.
“Well, now he’s resting in a place he would really approve of.”
[Sands is] the most advanced hiker I know…he is more than experienced.
The father of three, known for his appearances in The Killing Fields, Arachnophobia, 24 and Smallville,was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Friday January 13 after failing to return from a hike on Mount Baldy.
The county sheriff’s department previously revealed that pings from the actor’s phone appeared to show he was on the move to the mountainous Baldy Bowl area on the day he was reported missing.
Police also recovered important phone data, showing the West Yorkshire-born actor was still on the move on Sunday January 15, but they have been unable to pick up any signal since due to his low battery.
Adverse weather conditions in the area hampered the progress of the search as ground crews were called back.
Aerial searches resumed last week as conditions improved.
Julian Sands (R) and his wife Evgenia Citkowitz at the HBO screening of ‘Witch Hunt’
Sands and Helena Bonham Carter on the set of the award-winning 1985 film A Room With A View
Sands’ first major production was 1984’s The Killing Fields, the acclaimed historical drama about the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia (pictured alongside John Malkovich)
Authorities said there was no deadline to call off the search, but it was delayed by high winds in the week of January 23.
Two weeks after his disappearance, his brother Nick spoke to the media: “I am the most positive person there is and at first I thought he must have been hiding in a cave and he was just standing sheltered from the weather; that he would leave when it was better.
He is an avid, experienced hiker… he took risks. He’s always been like that.
“He is a passionate and experienced hiker. He left on Friday January 13, with his ice axe, his crampons and his food for a day. He was expected home that night.
He added: “He took risks. He was always like that: wild, extreme, adventurous; never constrained by rules or limits. He is happiest near the top of a mountain on a cold morning.
Sands’ family publicly praised the efforts of California authorities as the search entered its third week.
A statement shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office read: Our sincere thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, including the heroic search teams listed below. underwear who brave harsh conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home.
We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support, it read.
Julian Sands is married to Eugenia Citkowitz, journalist, and has three children.
His wife first reported him missing when he failed to return from his hike on January 13.
The sheriff’s department previously warned hikers to “think twice and heed the warnings” as weather conditions in the area deteriorated.
A second hiker, Jin Chung, 75, went missing on Mount Baldy later in January.
Chung hiked solo on one of the rigorous trails at 6 a.m. and didn’t find his rideshare buddies at the car by 2 p.m.
Police said the search would continue.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11705375/Actor-Julian-Sands-friends-voice-hopes-concern-three-weeks-disappearance-hiking.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Friends of actor Julian Sands express their hopes and concern three weeks after they disappeared on a hike
- Duke women’s coach Lawson says men’s ball is used against FSU
- The UNC-Duke rivalry and other games to watch this weekend
- BBC receives hundreds of complaints after calling Paul Mescal British – Deadline
- ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls, leading ‘The Circle’ cult
- Marshall Boys falls short vs. Luverne | News, sports, jobs
- Otrium 2023 Sustainable Fashion Retailer Review
- Bank of England raises UK rate by 4% | interest rate
- George P. Wilbur, actor, stuntman and interpreter of Michael Myers, has died
- Earthquake technology inspired Partch to invent the SCM in the 1970’s
- International newspaper named to Fortune’s list of the world’s most admired companies for the 20th time
- ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor remains jailed in sex abuse case