‘Dances with Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse in jail





Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse appeared briefly in court for the first time on Thursday after being arrested on charges of assaulting Indigenous women and girls and accused of leading a cult. Chasing Horse, 46, looked downtrodden outside the North Las Vegas court while dressed in blue prison gear and handcuffs, and did not try to make eye contact with the family members in the front row of the gallery. The actor, best known for his role in Kevin Costner’s 1990 film Dances With Wolves, was taken into custody on Tuesday after SWAT agents raided his north Las Vegas home, where prosecutors say he lives with his five wives. Authorities allege he is the leader of a cult called The Circle and arrested him after a months-long investigation. The actor, whose full name is Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, is set to be charged with sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child under 16 and child abuse, but formal charges are yet to come. been applied.





Actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, appeared in court in North Las Vegas on Thursday. PA





Unidentified family members of Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of two decades of child molestation, attend his arraignment in North Las Vegas court on Thursday. PA He did not speak during his hearing for less than five minutes on Thursday, even when the judge said hello to him. The judge said there was enough evidence to hold him without bond in the Clark County Jail. He will appear in court again on Monday for a full bail hearing, where victims, FBI agents and detectives are expected to speak, a prosecutor in court said Thursday. Las Vegas authorities say Chasing Horse has assaulted at least six different women over the past two decades.





Chasing Horse, left, starred as ‘Smiles A Lot’ in the 1990 film ‘Dances with Wolves’ alongside Kevin Costner. MGM Two women from his apparent ‘cult’ told police he kept suicide pills in his home, and he told them to take a suicide pill in case he died or law enforcement tried to break up their family, according to his arrest warrant. . Police also say one of his many wives was only 15 when she was given to him as a gift. Chasing Horse also apparently armed the women in his life and told them to shoot the police if they tried to arrest him. With post wires

