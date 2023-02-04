Gordy and Robinson honored at Motown star reunion | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Temptations, Isley Brothers and Four Tops stepped back in time, singing and dancing like they were in their prime at a Motown star reunion.

The occasion was to honor Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson for their musical achievements and philanthropic efforts as MusiCares People of the Year on Friday night, the first time the charity honored two people in the same year.

The Detroit natives have been friends for over 65 years.

When I first met this man, it was the beginning of my dream coming true, Robinson told the crowd at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

I wanted to be a singer, I wanted to be in show business, I wanted to write songs and make music,” Robinson said. “I never thought that would be possible for me where I grew up. But then I got there because I met Berry Gordy. He took me under his wing. He is my mentor.

Gordy then took the stage with Robinson to accept their awards.

I’m happy to be here with my best friend. Shit, Gordy said.

Sheryl Crow, John Legend, Mumford & Sons, Dionne Warwick, Brandi Carlisle, Michael McDonald, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder were among those honoring Gordy, 93, and Robinson, 82, two days before the Grammy Awards.

I wouldn’t know music without Motown, Legend told the crowd.

Gordy and Robinson alternately stood and clapped and clapped, sometimes singing too, as the performers sampled the extensive Motown catalog.

The Temptations kicked off the 2.5-hour concert with a medley of The Way You Do the Things You Do, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, I Can’t Get Next to You and My Girl. Resplendent in red suits and red patent leather shoes, the five-man band’s distinct harmonies were as tight as their choreography.

Gordy leaned over and put his arm around Robinson at their table as the band had the crowd singing along to My Girl.

Warwick, who is 82, went on to sing My Guy, the Mary Wells hit written and produced by Robinson on Motown. She and Robinson kissed each other.

Ronald Isley, 81, and his 70-year-old guitarist brother Ernie performed This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You), a hit on Motown’s Tamla label in 1966.

The Four Tops recreated their string of 1960s hits with I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch), “Reach Out I’ll Be There and It’s the Same Old Song”. The crowd was on their feet, singing and dancing.

Wonder had the crowd cheering with his reggae-tinged take on The Tears of a Clown, a hit he co-wrote as a teenager with Robinson.

All my appreciation, my respect, my love goes to you, Berry, who thought I couldn’t sing, Wonder said, prompting laughter. Smokey, I want to thank you. I can never pay you back.

Carlisle was backed by twin brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth on Tracks of My Tears, drawing a standing ovation for the Robinson-penned 1965 hit. The trio wore matching silver metallic jackets and black bow ties.

Trombone Shorty tore it up on Shotgun, the Junior Walker and the Gordy-produced 1965 song All Stars. McDonald received a standing ovation for his rendition of Lonely Teardrops, written by Gordy for Jackie Wilson.

In a young pair (Sebastin Yatra, 28) and old (Rita Wilson, 66), they sang It Takes Two, a 1965 hit for Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston on the Tamla label.

Valerie Simpson and Jimmie Allen teamed up on Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” while Lalah Hathaway was accompanied on piano and vocals by Maroon 5’s PJ Morton for Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing.

In the strangest sighting of the night, Elton John and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi swayed beside each other in the crowd.

The evening ended with sisters Chloe and Halle Berry holding hands with Wonder while singing The Temptations hit Get Ready with McDonald, Wilson and the Four Tops, among others.

Now in its 33rd year, the dinner and auction has raised funds for programs and services supporting musicians in need.

