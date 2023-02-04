Connect with us

Entertainment

Saturday, February 4, 2023: Daily Expedition – Food & Beverage Deals + Entertainment for Oxford, Mississippi

 


Specials

Published on February 4, 2023 |
by TLV News

TLV-DailyDispatch-FeaturedImage-3

Saturday, February 4, 2023

SATURDAY 2.04.2023

Annex: DJ ULTRA

Funky : Boil crayfish (4 p.m.)

Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena: Finds Market (9 a.m. 2 a.m.)

The library: TY TAYLOR

Chevrons: DJ DRUM

Rooster : Boil crayfish (1 p.m. until); RHEGAN SKELETON

Proud of Larry: CARY HUDSON, TATE MOORE, GEORGE MCCONNELL

Ajax dinner
118 Courthouse Square – 662-232-8880

Lunch: 11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:309 p.m.

big bad breakfast
719 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.2666

8 a.m. 1 p.m.

Bour
309 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.234.1968

11:22:30 a.m.; upstairs bar open 4:01 p.m.

Town grocery store
152 Courthouse Square – 662.232-8080

Lunch: 11:30 p.m. 2:30 a.m.; Bar: 4:01 p.m.
Dinner: 6:10 p.m.

Happy Hour 46h:
$1 off all drinks

FergnDan’s Pizza Cafe
176 Highway 30 – 662.234.3912

10:30 a.m. 21 p.m.

Funky’s Pizza & Daiquiri Bar
1012 Jackson Ave East – 662.259.2881

11:01 a.m.

Boil crayfish (4 p.m.)

The Oxford Growler
265 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.638.0600

11 p.m. 9 p.m.

The library
120 11th Street South – 662.234.1411

3:01 p.m.

Happy Hour 37h:
$1 off all drinks

McCormick’s
120 Alumni Dr. (at The Inn at Ole Miss) – 662.234.2333

Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner: 11 p.m.; Bar: 2 p.m. until

Happy Hour 36h:
Wine glasses selected 2 for 1
$1 off beer

by Moe
311 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.236.6637

11:22
The Penny Bar opens at 3 p.m.

Happy Hour 36h:
$1 off all drinks, $2 off all snacks

Ollie’s donuts
2151 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.281.8414

5h3013h

Opa!
306 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.380.5166

11:10 a.m.; bar open late

Happy Hour 36h

Herringbone
1000 Jackson Ave East – 662.234.5757

5:01 p.m.

Rooster
114 Courthouse Square – 662.236.7970

3:01 p.m.

Crayfish boil (1 p.m. until)

Live music:
REGHAN’S SKELETON

Saint Leon
922 Jackson Ave East – 662.380.5141

Lunch 11:30 a.m.; Bar & Pizza 35h; Dinner 5:10 p.m.

Happy Hour 35h:
$10 Pizzas, $6 wines & cocktails, bubbles + fries

sleeping cactus
766 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.638.300

8 a.m. 2 p.m.

Lunch special (from 11 a.m.):
GRILLED CHEESE BIRRIA – Texan toast, Chihuahua cheese, grated birria (beef stew), served with consommé, garnished with onions and cilantro …$12

TEX-ISSIPPI ROAST CAKE – Etta Hills Farm slow-braised chuck roast with pepperoncinis and pickled jalapenos served on a torta roll with rice and beans …$12

Snack bar
721 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.6363

4:10 p.m.

Happy Hour 45h:
$2 domestic
$4 drafts
$6 selected wines
$8 selection of classic cocktails

SoLa
401 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.238.3500

5:10 p.m.

Happy Hour 57h:
$5 Freshly Squeezed Margaritas

Tallahatchie Gourmet
1221 Van Buren Ave. – 662.380.5122

11 p.m. 9 p.m.

One more
1101 E. Jackson Ave – 662.371.9899

11:01 a.m.

Vault Tavern
710 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.1871

11h3022h

Happy Hour 47h:
$1 off all drinks

Friday, February 3, 2023 Food & Beverage Deals + Entertainment in Oxford, Mississippi

Key words:

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: