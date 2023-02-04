PT Novelist Releases ‘Angeline’, A Story of Suffering and Healing

PORT TOWNSEND — We first meet 23-year-old Meg as she becomes a nun. Renamed Sister Angeline, cloistered, she embarked on a contemplative life. But Angeline is not at peace. Unspeakably terrible things happened and his world came to an end.

Anna Quinn’s novel ‘Angeline’, which will be released next week, is about trauma, a woman’s rage – and healing. It’s a story of possibility and transcendence of the worst things that have happened to us.

“Angeline” is about organized religion, yes, but this nun has her own ideas about what God is. No, not a bearded man in the clouds. Yes, a force of love as powerful as the ocean.

After three years of work on the novel, Quinn, the founder and former owner of Imprint Books and Writers’ Workshoppe in Port Townsend, will host a launch party at 7pm on Tuesday.

The event will take place at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St., with Quinn’s friend, Susan Brittain, giving the introduction; harpist David Michael will provide live music. Admission is free, and “Angeline” wine and chocolate will be served.

Quinn takes her reader on Angeline’s journey: from her first convent in Chicago to a progressive community of nuns in the far Pacific Northwest.

Anna Quinn from Port Townsend will release her second novel, ‘Angeline’, at a public event this Tuesday. (Anna Quinn)

Beckett’s Island in the novel was inspired by Shaw Island in the San Juan Archipelago, where the Benedictine Monastery of Our Lady of the Rock began in 1977. Quinn first saw this location at the age of 17 and on a camping trip just before leaving for college. She remembers arriving on the ferry to see the sisters – all in full gear and safety vests – stepping out to help bring the boat back. Quinn camped there solo for two weeks, impressed with how the nuns manage a 300-acre farm while welcoming people of all faiths to work with them.

“The images from that trip really stuck under my skin,” Quinn said. Several years later, she completed “Angeline” while staying on Shaw Island.

The story of Sister Angéline is not that of a Benedictine. When she is transferred to her island – to the Light of the Sea community – she joins five radical feminist nuns, women who celebrate their own Mass in direct defiance of the Vatican. These sisters were excommunicated from the Catholic Church, but they are closely related to the inhabitants of the island.

Quinn first imagined Angeline after dreaming of a young nun. An image of her, sometimes standing by the ocean, flashed in her mind. Such dreams, she says, are often the inspiration for her writing. Quinn grew up Catholic, so she knows the institution inside out. The nuns in her life were good people. But she left the church decades ago.

In “Angeline”, there are two scenes involving a statue of Saint Francis of Assisi. An accident causes damage to the figure; Angeline and Gina, another artistic sister, employ kintsugi, a Japanese artistic process, to repair the broken face of the saint. Instead of trying to make it look like it did before, they add adhesive mixed with gold powder paint on the parts. His cheek then bears a golden scar.

“It’s possible,” Quinn said, “to bring our breaks together into a whole new story.”

As Angeline discovers this, she steps into her own feminine, miraculous power.

Then, Quinn added, “she has a revelation about suffering.”

‘Angeline’ is the author’s second novel, following ‘The Night Child’, her acclaimed 2018 book. This story is about rescuing a woman who was deeply hurt as a child.

Both novels deal with trauma and both explore how people can help each other overcome their pain and find their courage. Wading through a sea of ​​grief, they continue. As they progress in their strength, they find new lives.

JoAnne Tompkins, another Port Townsend author, is among several writers who have fervently praised “Angeline.” The story takes us from Chicago to this island in the Pacific Northwest where “a group of remarkable women have created a community on their own terms,” ​​Tompkins said.

With this new novel, “Anna Quinn reminds us of our common humanity and the possibility of transformation even in the darkest times”.

After years of pandemic-induced tranquility, Quinn is set to host a launch event in her hometown and then embark on a book tour. She will read and give interviews at Elliott Bay Bookstore in Seattle, Powell’s in Portland and other bookstores in Washington State, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif., in March and April. .

Her hope for “Angeline”: It opens up conversations — about spirituality, trauma, healing and beyond.

“And hopefully that will encourage others to tell their stories…when we take the time to listen to other people’s stories, that’s how compassion is created.”

When other authors ask for advice, Quinn’s response is an extension of that idea.

“Pay attention to what calls you. What stories are swirling around in your head? What are the characters and themes from the past that you can’t quite let go of? »

When you post that buried story, it can feel wonderfully liberating, Quinn said.

“Follow it and write it down,” she said, “and support it.”

Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelancer and photographer living in Port Townsend.



