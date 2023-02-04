Ashton Kutcher wants to “bring joy” | Entertainment





Ashton Kutcher wants to “bring joy” with his work. The ‘Your Place or Mine’ actor admitted his battle with vaculitis in 2019 changed his outlook, and the wealth he’s amassed over the years means he doesn’t have to choose projects in based on their paychecks, so it can be more selective. He told Esquire magazine: Now I can just worry about playing the roles I want to play… I want to tell stories that say something. I want to tell stories that bring joy to people. And I want to deliver stories that make people think. And I want to play characters that are fun to play. And I’m willing to work my a** off to do it. And the 44-year-old star wants to have a good time at work. He said: I want to find something fun. While Ashton – who has daughter Wyatt, eight, and son Dimitri, six, with Mila Kunis – can next be seen opposite Reese Witherspoon in ‘Your Place or Mine’, he nearly turned down the rom-com because it was going to be shot in Georgia during the school year. He said: I have young children and I love my children very much. I like spending time with them. But knowing that the film had to shoot in Georgia due to tax breaks offered to Hollywood productions, Ashon struck a deal to cover the extra production costs of filming in Los Angeles out of his own salary. Reese said: He loves his family so deeply and is truly an amazing father who shows up for his children every day. There is no pretension. He’s just really good about himself. And did I mention he’s hysterically funny? While the stars shared few physical scenes together, they still found ways to connect and sent each other daily videos before filming, even exchanging views on the same book, “When Breath Becomes Air.” Reese said: We would talk about everything from our favorite football teams, the silly things our dogs did, what we made for dinner, [to] what we thought of life in general.”

