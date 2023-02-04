Entertainment
A school lunch lesson | News, Sports, Jobs
Children have always known that one of the most important things about going to school is having a good school cook. Recently in Manvel, North Dakota, students and staff at Manvel School paid tribute to Vicki Lofthus, their school’s cook. The school honored him on January 19 with a wonderful retirement and appreciation party. After 33 years behind the stove, she traded in her apron for a wreath and banner that were proudly presented to her for the festivities.
Recently Jan and I were visiting Grand Forks when we overheard another couple in a restaurant talking about how wonderful Vicki was and the joyous community feast that had been given for her years of whipping, stirring, rolling and having a big caring heart for students. by Manvel. Manvel is located just north of Grand Forks and sits on the banks of the Turtle River. I write this because Jan and I had to think about where Manvel is!
During my phone visit with her, she mentioned that she was one of the first people the children saw at the start of their school day. How many of us have gone to school without having breakfast? When this happened at Marvel and students came to Lofthus, she offered them something to eat. She says “I couldn’t let them start their day hungry.” Often she sent crackers with them, and toast was always available. Both were wonderful remedies for relieving hunger so that attention in class would be easier.
This was probably one of the reasons why part of his group included a jar full of notes from the students. I could feel her smile when she said “One of the first things I did when I got home from the party was read these notes. They were wonderful; so the next morning i read them all again and it made me so happy.
Vicki had to learn to cook at a very young age because her mother was sick and couldn’t cook. At 7, she stood on a chair to be in touch with the stove. Her mother was in the other room giving Vicki instructions on how to prepare the meal. It was this early training that gave her a solid foundation for cooking and also instilled in her a love of cooking and baking.
Before cooking at the Manvel School, Vicki worked in a few restaurants, gaining more experience.
Asked about her favorite dish to prepare for the students, her answer was quick “Turkey bites with gravy and burger sauce, both served with mashed potatoes.” She was quick to notice that the mashed potatoes always made the students happy. She said kids love pizza and often ask for her homemade lasagna.
How would you like to make 150 caramel rolls for breakfast? It was standard fair for Vicki as she prepared for the honor roll breakfast. (I wonder if anyone has thought of this idea nationally!) Caramel rolls might be the key inspiration for getting better grades. Her task for this baking adventure started at midnight! She explained that she would go to school at midnight and prepare 12 trays of rolls for the morning. She didn’t mind because she only lived two blocks from the school. Burning the midnight oil had another advantage: there was no one to disturb you!
Vicki prefers to cook on her own, but was quick to add that she appreciates all the help she has received over the years with serving meals. Another highlight of our conversation was when she said that “I never had any complaints from above – they were only grateful and supportive.”
Vicki and her sister, Bertha – from Mekinock, have teamed up each year to bake 800 cut-out Christmas cookies for the Christmas concert. Stars, angels, cane canes, etc., abound on the trays for lunch after the concert. Each cookie was frosted and decorated and Vicki said the angels were her favorite because they looked beautiful when frosted and sprinkled with iridescent sugar. She also favored them because their wings often broke and that meant she had to eat that one! Who wouldn’t appreciate a school cook who goes from casual mashed potatoes to artistic angels with no visible effort!
If you were to visit the Manvel School cafeteria on a Tuesday you would have been treated to something with chicken, maybe chicken noodle soup or chicken and rice. On Thursday, the menu was chili. Vicki preferred this model because it made meal planning easier and diners could always count on these two constants appearing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Vicki admits that cooking for two now is difficult. One of her favorite meals to make at home for her and her husband, Steven, is stew. His recipe includes a steak that is on sale and cut into pieces covered with a pile of vegetables. She lets it cook and simmer until it is tender. When she cooks, she takes! She often leaves pastries for her son, Jeff, and other members of the community.
Vicki mentioned that serving a good meal at school was important to many students. For some, it may have been their main meal of the day. She has fond memories of baking sugar cookies for the annual summer bikeathon. Her summers were also spent in the school kitchen preparing food for the migrant school for several years.
Besides cooking delicious meals, Vicki made many friendships and to this day, students and others often greet her with a warm hug. They appreciated the way she welcomed them and she knew that the students needed to learn this precious life lesson. Vicki’s dedication to her school kitchen reminds us all of whatever we do in life – make it good!
Vicki received many requests for her recipes, and she generously shared them. They are available on the Manvel School Facebook page. Featured in this column are Vicki’s “Bars for two”. These bars are easy and delicious!
Cream together: 2 eggs and 2 cups of sugar
Add: 2 cups of flour and 2 teaspoons of baking soda
Fold: 20 oz. can crushed pineapple, 1 teaspoon vanilla, cup chopped walnuts
Spread in a buttered and floured cake pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
Cool and frost with cream cheese frosting.
|
