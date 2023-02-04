Buffalo Risers snatch a pair of regional crowns | News | Daily Sun Villages

The Villages High School women’s weightlifting team continued their playoff dominance on Friday, winning traditional and Olympic titles at the Class 1A regional championship.

Lifting on home soil, the Buffalo finished ahead of South Sumter in both competitions, which drew 17 schools to the VHS Athletic Center.

VHS topped the Olympic rankings with 48 points, eight ahead of South Sumter. It was a little closer in the traditional game, with the Buffalos scoring 44 points to finish five points clear.

VHS senior Caley Sosnowski (class 119) qualified for the state meet in both formats, while Katherine Probola (129) will compete in the Olympic event and Kayli Murphy (110) qualified in the traditional format .

The state meet will be held Feb. 18 at RP Funding Carter Jenkins Arena in Lakeland. Other VHS lifters may qualify once results are tallied across all four regions. Each weight class will include 16 lifters.

VHS had three runners-up: Alexa Galewski (119 Olympic and traditional), Ashlynn Stradinger (154 Olympic), and Jordan Simpson (199 Olympic).

Friday’s performance followed a VHS scan of the two titles at last week’s district meet at Mount Dora, when they came home with 27 top-three finishes.

Sosnowski was the top lifter in both categories on Friday, repeating her feat in the districts.

Sosnowski lifted a total of 325 pounds in the traditional format, which combines the bench press with the clean and jerk. In the Olympic system combining the snatch (one movement) with the clean and jerk, she totaled 300 pounds.

Both make it into the books as VHS discs.

I’m glad I was able to be consistent this time around,” said Sosnowski, who placed sixth in last year’s state meet. In the districts, my clean and jerk was a bit flimsy, but today I managed to do 175. I’m really proud.

Just from districts to regionals, Sosnowski improved his bench press from 140 pounds to 150.

I don’t know where this bench comes from. I never tried to do 150, ever, she says. I was pushed by my peers to do it, and it worked for me.

Probola, a junior, lifted a total of 245 pounds in the Olympic category. She also earned district honors last week and is grateful to be able to make the playoffs this time after missing two years through injury.

It feels really good to be first today, she said. It’s an incredible feeling, and going to the United States for the first time is great.

Probola was also thrilled to be able to lift in front of her parents and grandparents.

She channeled any nervousness into strength to finish her lifts. She improved her clean and jerk from 135 pounds to 145. Because a competitor performed a 140 lift in this segment, she requested an additional five pounds on the bar. I really wanted to beat her and that was my big push today, Probola said. I didn’t want to tie her up because she weighed less than me. I just had to go out and do it.

For Sosnowski, Friday marked his last home meeting and it was a bittersweet feeling.

The whole community is coming together, students, reminders and families have all come out to support, Sosnowski said. The Villages is such a different community. I am so grateful to everyone who brought me here. I wouldn’t want to do that anywhere else or with another team.

Sosnowski knows there will be a lot of pressure at the state meet. As she prepares, she plans to do some heavy lifting.

Knowing my limits and what I am capable of helps me set a standard, she added. I would like to improve my snatch and my five-pound clean and jerk, but I don’t like to set myself numerical goals. I don’t want to limit myself. As team leader, Sosnowski was proud of everyone’s performance in district and regional championships. It shows that all of our hard work has paid off, and it’s great that it’s happening at home,” Sosnowski said. It’s a great way to get out. It will be a great experience for next year.

