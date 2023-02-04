Watching planes their only entertainment





With a smiling face and curiosity in her eyes, six-year-old Anika stood beside a barbed wire fence and gazed up at the sky. Soon a plane took off with a great roar. A few minutes later, another plane landed on the long gray runway surrounded by a wide carpet of green grass, causing the little girl to cheer with delight. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. It is a regular scene for residents of Dolipara area in Uttara, adjacent to the runway of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. It is one of the few means of entertainment for children as well as other residents of Dolipara under Zone 6 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). They flock to the area, keeping their eyes skyward, just to see the planes fly by. During a recent visit, these correspondents found that there is no playground, or any other open space for children in the locality. Thus, local residents have chosen the track for their leisure activity. People have been seen standing by the fence, perhaps just out of curiosity, or imagining what it might be like to fly through the sky in the blink of an eye. Many were busy taking photos and videos. The sky becomes more interesting every day in the afternoon for visitors, as most flights take off or land during this time, they said. Rows of large planes are visible in the distance, including those from Bangladesh Biman, Emirates, Saudi Airlines and Turkish Airlines. People from different parts of Dhaka also visit Dolipara Trail on weekends as well as on different public holidays. Masudur Rahman, Anika’s father, said: “My daughter has no place to play. So I brought her here today to have a good time…” Another visitor, Jui Mandal, said, “I have been living in Sector 12 of Uttara for seven years. There is no open space to spend an evening with your family… So whenever I I have the opportunity, I come here with my children.” The place also provides a good opportunity for hawkers to earn money. Md Liton, a salesman, said: “About 300 to 400 people usually come here to see the planes every day.”

