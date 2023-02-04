New this week: ‘Your Place or Mine’ and ‘All That Breathes’ | Entertainment

Here’s a curated collection from the Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s coming to TV, streaming services, and music and video game platforms this week.
Shaunak Meaning everything that breathes, one of the most compelling and beautiful documentaries of the last year, is about a pair of brothers in New Dehli who build a makeshift clinic to fix and heal the ever-falling birds of prey on Earth in the pollution-choked Indian capital. The film, nominated for Best Documentary at the Oscars, is a moving and poetic portrait of ecological urban rescue that begins airing on HBO Max on Tuesday. (It will also premiere on HBO on Tuesday.) Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud may be amateurs, but they’ve saved some 20,000 birds.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, romantic comedies arrive. Two notables are in the spotlight this week: Your place or mine on Netflix and someone i knew on Prime Video. Aline Brosh McKenna’s Your Place or Mine, which premieres Friday, Feb. 10, stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as longtime friends who swap homes for a week. Dave Franco’s Somebody I Used to Know is his second film as a director and his fourth collaboration with his wife, Alison Brie. Brie stars as a young woman who, while visiting her hometown, reunites with an old flame (Jay Ellis).
Barely six months after the NBA great Bill Russell dies, a new documentary from Netflix looks back at the life and legacy of one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Sam Pollard, the veteran documentary filmmaker of MLK/FBI,” directed Bill Russell: Legend (streaming Wednesday), a two-part film featuring interviews with Russell recorded before his death, as well as Steph Curry, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Chris Paul. The film highlights both Russell’s accomplishments on the court, including 11 league titles with the Boston Celtics, and his activism off the court.
Paramores This Is Why arrives Friday, February 10 and marks Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro’s first album since 2017’s After Laughter. The trio say the album sums up the roller coaster of being alive in 2022 and the singles seem to hint at a more funky, indie rock approach, including the awesome jangly title cut. The group’s third single, It’s like a, (which roughly translates to the phrase It’s like that) contains the spicy lyrics: I hate to admit that getting better is boring/But the high cost of chaos/Who can afford it?
A new Lifetime film titled Black Girl Missing is inspired by real cases of missing women of color who don’t get the same attention or the spotlight of authorities and media on a missing white woman. Garcelle Beauvais executive produces and stars as a woman whose missing daughter is rejected as a runaway, as news of a missing white girl sparks a media frenzy. Black Girl Missing debuts on Saturday, February 4.
MGM+ (formerly known as EPIX) came out with a new documentary premiering Sunday February 5 about Jack Roland Murphy also known as Murf the surf. Murf was an infamous thief, who was also known for his elaborate tall tales, stole the Star of India sapphire along with other jewels from the New York Museum of Natural History in 1964. To this day, he is the biggest jewel thief in the history of the city. Murf was later convicted of murder, then sentenced to life in prison, plus additional time later added for other crimes, but was paroled in 1986. The four-part series look at Murphy’s life, his crimes and how a criminal was able to captivate both the media and the public.
The Harry Potter universe is going through tough times, with a series of poorly received Fantastic Beasts films and an ongoing controversy over creator JK Rowlings’ comments against transgender people. Warner Bros. Games hopes to turn things around with Hogwarts Legacy, an ambitious open-world adventure set in the school of magic in the 1800s. Players can create their own protagonist, a witch or wizard who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart as if the Potterverse didn’t have enough fuss already. You can pick up your wand on Friday, February 10 on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S or PC.