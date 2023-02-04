Shah Rukh Khan has achieved the biggest turnover in Bollywood





THE Pathaan, star of Shah Rukh Khan, which marked his return to starring roles after a hiatus of more than four years, is dominating ticket counters. It has been a box office dream since its release on January 25 and also sets new benchmarks for the Hindi film industry. The action spy thriller has already scored Rs 729 crore globally and is now heading towards the Rs 500 crore mark domestically.

According to a social media post by YRF, the film has collected Rs 453 crore gross domestically. The producers claim to have collected Rs 378.15 crore net domestically. Cinema trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​shared: “#Pathaan rushes towards 400 cr mark Starts week 2 on a SOLID NOTE Collecting double digits on [second] Fri [Day 10] Expect BIGGER JUMPS over the Will Traverse #Dangal weekend today [Sat] [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: 364.50 cr. #Hindi. #India business. With that, Pathaan needs another Rs 22.8 crore to overtake Aamir Khan’s Dangal and become Bollywood’s biggest grosser of all time. Dangal’s lifetime collection is Rs 387.38 crore. Ahead of him are the Hindi versions of Baahubali 2 (Rs 510.99 cr) and KGF 2 (Rs 434.70 cr). A report from Box Office Worldwide said that after 10 full days of release, the film has earned Rs 725 crore worldwide. #pathaan will exceed the *lifetime biz* of #Dangal TODAY [Sat] Everything is set to release the 3RD GREATEST *HINDI* FILM… TOP 5

1. #Baahubali2 #Hindi

2. #KGF2 #Hindi

3. #pathaan

4. #Dangal

5. #Sanju

Net BOC. #India business. #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/sFr2pb7Frb Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2023 Pathaan is expected to eventually overtake KGF 2 and Baahubali 2. The film revitalized the theatrical market after a three-year lull, giving hope especially to the Hindi film industry, which was written off by many due to its failures. repeated at the counters. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whose film Almost Pyaar starring DJ Mohabbat was released this Friday and will face stiff competition from Pathaan, told indianexpress.com that the pathaan success is sweetand reminds that people will always come out for the expected movies. The film’s success also made Shah Rukh “forget about the past four years” when he sat at home. Expressing his gratitude to the audience for showing up in large numbers at Pathaan theaters, he said, “I just want to say there is so much love from all sides and we can never show enough of it. gratitude. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing cinemas back to life.

