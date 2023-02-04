Indian Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan may have just saved Bollywood with his blockbuster Pathaan

A comeback success from one of the country’s biggest movie stars is just what the Hindi language film industry needed.

Khan was a name synonymous with Bollywood in the 1990s and 2000s. However, as film critic and pop culture journalist Siddhant Adlakha explains, he was better known as a romantic protagonist than an action hero.

“The comparison is closer to Tom Cruise of the 1980s and 1990s,” Adlakha explained, “when he became a star through films like ‘The Firm’ and ‘Jerry Maguire,’ as opposed to the last two decades in during which Cruise mainly made action movies like “Edge of Tomorrow” and the “Mission: Impossible” sequels.

After a four-year absence, some of it obviously related to the COVID-19 pandemic, preceded by a few disappointing releases, this was sold and received as a throwback vehicle. Meanwhile, his existence as a pure actor has qualified as a counter-type event for the superstar’s fans. The $28 million budget patriotic action show, which plays like a pinball-paced mash-up of Mission: Impossible II, GoldenEye and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, even earned $9.4 million. dollars during its North American launch from Wednesday to Sunday.

One can see loose parallels between Khan, 57, returning to form in a big-budget action vehicle like Pathaan and Cruise, 60, returning to the top of Hollywood’s movie star mountain with Top Gun: Maverick. A key difference is that Khan’s respective film industry was even more explicitly associated with his prominent matinee idol.

Shah Rukh Khan’s sabbatical coincided with Bollywood’s decline

“Khan was so tied to Bollywood financially,” Adlakha said, “because you just don’t have a lot of big hits without movie stars.

Between 1992 and 2018, Khan acted between one and seven films a year, then after Zero in 2018, he went on hiatus.

Furthermore, Adlakha continued, the period from 2018 to 2022 coincided with Bollywood ends up ranking second in market share behind Tollywood [the industry based on movies in India’s Telegu language] while the former was considered to be in a creative and business rut.

As recently as 2019, Hindi cinema, or Bollywood, accounted for 44% of India’s annual box office revenue, with Telugu/Tollywood and Tamil/Kollywood each accounting for around 13%. In 2020, the combined revenue of non-Bollywood films exceeded Bollywood’s total and in 2022, Tollywood was on top.

Trailer “Pathaan”

Tollywood’s growing popularity has been appropriated by right-wing muckrakers

Even during 77% of Bollywood releases last year were disappointedat least part of this Bollywood crisis was due to a confluence of off-screen controversies and alleged implicit pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modis more right-wing government.

As explained by journalist and box office specialist Jatinder Singh, the death by suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been blamed in some circles on Bollywood itself. THE Fatty Arbuckle type scandal was highlighted by segments of India’s national media in what became a crusade aimed at Bollywood, just as South Indian films like RRR and KFG 2 grew in popularity.

A narrative developed out of right-wing trolls,” Singh said these films were more pro-Hindu, more respectful of India and other sectarian nonsense. They took credit for Bollywood’s lower revenue compared to Tollywood’s ever-increasing revenue.

Think of the American right blaming Lightyear’s failure on pre-release chatter on his gay kiss.

The otherwise harmless ‘Pathaan’ was targeted for his sultry musical number

With “Pathaan,” controversies centered around a mid-movie musical number between Khan and Deepika Padukone. As Singh and Case Western Reserve University Asian Studies professor Deepak Sarma told TheWrap, Padukone’s saffron-colored dress sparked accusations that the scene was disrespectful to Hinduism. Sarma noted, “This has drawn negative responses from religious fundamentalists and their Bharatiya Janata party overlords, who seek to own, control and dictate Hindu-Indian sentiment and outrage.”

However, Sarma continued, “given recent news about the banned BBC documentary on PM Modi, such global attention could continue to raise concerns about the rise of religious fascism in India. It’s especially problematic and troubling when one of the actors in question is the beloved Khan.

For an intentionally extreme comparison, imagine if QAnon’s absurd claims against Tom Hanks both became a mainstream story but something implicitly promoted by the US government. Meanwhile, $77 million and cash later, online muckraking ahead of release was about as successfull that similar campaigns against Captain Marvel And The female king.

Pathaan, like RRR, is a sign that Indian cinema can cross borders

I think Indian movies are increasing their box office globally, said Hyde Park Entertainment Group CEO Ashok Amritraj. However, it remains only for a select few.

While Chinese blockbusters generated most of their revenue in the country, Indian giants like RRR and Dangal, which grossed $150 million and were Oscar-nominated, which earned $193 million in China in 2017, can draw real money outside of their respective home country.

Speaking of RRR, the SS Rajamoulis Tollywood spectacular has, since last weekend, generated more IMAX revenue in Japan than in India. Amritraj expressed hope that global viewership will grow as more consumers become accustomed to the Indian cinematic style, while crediting global streaming platforms with putting these films in front of otherwise oblivious eyes. .

Sarma added that “these Bollywood crossovers, combined with Indian films produced by Netflix for global audiences, suggest that Indian cinema is seen in many other contexts and by a more diverse audience. These films are screened in cinemas across the United States, for example, with sold-out shows, and even some non-Indian viewers.

Is Bollywood back for good?

As Rajkumar Akella, Managing Director of ComScore Movies – India summed up, “Bollywood cinema is enjoying a massive resurgence with a global box office performance that reflects the popularity of ‘Pathaan’ and the impressive pulling power of Shak Rukh Khan’s superstar.”

Just as the Top Gun sequel works as a metaphor for how Hollywood has failed so badly at cultivating new movie stars that Tom Cruise still has to come off the bench to save the day, Pathan ultimately becomes a parable about love and protection of a country that has been posed. in the villains’ tragic origin story – don’t always love you back.

Every industry has controversies, Amritraj noted, exclaiming that Pathan’s main takeaway was the simplest, that Shah Rukh Khan was still a big movie star.

After years of struggling amid simultaneous socio-political pressures, the right movie star in the right film instantly showed all parties that Bollywood could rise again. Time will tell if this is an exception to the rule or, to quote that other industry-boosting blockbuster, the miracle NO. 1.