Nepotism under scanner in Bollywood again

The success of “Pathaan” is the perfect start for Bollywood this year. Still, two facts are certain: first, there are a record number of stars set to debut, and second, the industry needs hits galore to reverse its bad phase.

Newcomers, individually or as a couple, have long been accepted by the trade as the best alternatives to superstars for attracting audiences to theaters. The coolness factor has often worked, especially when a newbie is of nepotistic background and is started by their family, as happened in ‘Bobby’, ‘Love Story’, ‘Betaab’, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak ‘ and ‘Kaho NaaPyaar Hai’.

This year, Bollywood will witness an avalanche of these newcomers from film families. Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchans, Alizeh Agnihotri, daughter of Atul Agnihotris and therefore niece of Salman Khan and Rati Agnihotri, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, son of Aamir Khans Junaid Khan, daughter of Boney Kapoors Khushi Kapoor and Rajesh Roshan’s daughter Pashmina who is also the cousin of Hrithik Roshan is ready to start her journey in the city of garlands.

There is more! Like Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Zahaan Kapoor, grandson of Shashi Kapoor and son of actor Kunal Kapoor, whose first film, “Faraaz”, was released on February 3.

We also have Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan, who writes and directs a web series for his personal Red Chillies Entertainment banner. And speaking of the web, an OTT release is no longer infra-dig, as Agastya, Suhana, and Khushi will all begin their careers with “The Archies,” a Zoya Akhtar film for Netflix.

So, will these in-house kids help boost the fortunes of the industry in 2023? In the Hindi film industry, unlike the South, nepotism has become a dirty word for decidedly silly reasons. This implies, according to some, reduced opportunities for talented foreigners. The narrative gained momentum when the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput due to alleged depression rocked the industry in 2020. Bollywood bigwigs were slammed by people for sidelining and mistreating Sushant. People blamed them for indirectly pushing Sushant to end his life.

The Anti-Nepotism Squad is against famous movie personalities favoring family members of questionable talent. That said, isn’t it true that children are inspired by their parents’ profession in almost all areas?

Before the word “nepotism” emerged in the industry, a renowned filmmaker once said to me: if you come from a film background, you can be forgiven for a few failures or an uneven initial phase. An outsider faced with the same situation is not at all spared. But beyond that, the lines are blurred and only talent and public opinion matter, because there’s a lot of money at stake in this business.

Rishi Kapoor once talked about how those in the industry needed to prove themselves more than people think. We are judged on tougher parameters, including comparisons with our famous parents, he said.

Today when you look at the stars, there are rank foreigners like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif who are making a difference in the profession. Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon are classic examples of next generation young people succeeding in Bollywood.

In the past, we’ve had actors Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor (Khan), Amjad Khan, composer Anu Malik and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar eclipsing their relatives in the same field. On the contrary, among the others from cinema families, Athiya Shetty (daughter of Suniel Shettys), Zayed Khan (son of Sanjay Khans), Rinke Khanna (daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadias), Soha Ali Khan (daughter of Sharmila Tagores ) and Suniel Anand (son of Dev Anands) failed to get noticed as an actor.

Perhaps the industry’s attempt should be to balance child stars with unheralded youth. For example, “The Archies,” which involves the child stars mentioned above, also features four strangers in Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. This is the way forward for Bollywood.