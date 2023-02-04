Bollywood movie ‘Pathaan’ sparks dance parties in theatersExBulletin

Bollywood’s New Spy Thriller Pathane turns movie theaters into dance clubs with its catchy theme and it breaks box office records in India and abroad.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Bollywood spy thriller “Pathaan” has all the makings of a great action movie…

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “PATHAAN”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Madam, we have a red flag.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) They’re planning a massive attack, and their target – India.

SUMMERS: …Jetpacks, motorcycles chased down snowy ski slopes and a ton of explosions.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “PATHAAN”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) So are you in or are you out?

SUMMERS: And with its catchy soundtrack, it sparks dance parties in Indian theaters as the credits roll.

(APPLAUSE)

SUMMERS: Seriously, these videos are amazing. And this film is also burning all sorts of box office records with the biggest opening weekend sales of all time for a Bollywood film in India and also here in North America, where it is shown on 700 screens. Screenwriter Timon Singh reviewed the film for Empire Online, and he’s joining us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

TIMON SINGH: Thank you for inviting me. Glad to be here.

SUMMERS: So just to start, for people who haven’t seen this movie, give us a brief description of what it’s about, but please don’t give us any spoilers.

SINGH: Of course. So “Pathaan” is very much in the vein of a “Mission Impossible,” “Fast & Furious” movie. It stars Shah Rukh Khan as an Indian super spy who is basically caught up in a plot by an international cabal of terrorists trying to launch an attack on India. So he must battle double agents, stolen viruses, and a whole host of spectacular action sequences to save the day. But “Pathaan” is also like the fourth installment in a hugely successful action franchise known as Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. So it kind of builds on three movies that came before. And that, coupled with the return of Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as the King of Bollywood, after a four-year hiatus, I think you just had the perfect storm for a massive Bollywood blockbuster hit.

SUMMERS: I have to imagine there are a lot of people who are really excited to see it back on screens.

SINGH: Oh, absolutely. I mean, he’s been the king of Bollywood for almost, I mean, four decades now. So he looks like a god. He is 57 years old. And in the first 5 minutes, he’s just there, you know, abs hard, hair flying. He just looks like the ultimate action star. And I think that’s something that Indian cinema does and Hollywood doesn’t. He’s not afraid to make his action heroes as glorious as possible. There’s always a heightened realism to these films, and they just go.

SUMMERS: We just have to talk about these amazing dance parties. I mean, I had my phone in my hand and watched some of these social media clips. And people seem to be living their best life, having fun.

SINGH: Well, I mean, the elaborate dance sequences are just part of Indian cinema. And I think, coupled with the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the movie, the really engaging songs in the movie, and such a big, all-encompassing blockbuster that brings everyone together in all demographics, I think that just led to a little cultural euphoria. And those little dance parties you see on social media are just one indication.

SUMMERS: As we discussed, this film has already been very successful. But stepping back for a moment, does the success of this film tell us a bigger story about Bollywood today and what might happen in the future?

SINGH: I think it’s very similar to Hollywood. No one really knows anything until something is successful. But unlike Hollywood, where there are very few major stars – I think you have Tom Cruise – whose name can ever open a movie, most properties are based on the Marvel superhero rather than the actor. who plays it. But Indian cinema is still essentially built around the star. But in recent years, Maya Khan (ph) and Hrithik Roshan have both had movies that haven’t done as well at the box office as expected. And then Shah Rukh Khan comes along, defies the odds and box office analysis and delivers a box office hit. So I would expect another installment in Yash Raj’s spy universe. Like James Bond, Pathaan will return. And I expect Shah Rukh Khan to continue his reign as King of Bollywood.

SUMMERS: This is screenwriter Timon Singh talking about the Bollywood film ‘Pathaan’, which is currently playing in theaters across the United States. Thank you very much for being here.

SINGH: With pleasure.

