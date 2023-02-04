Bollywood is obsessed with Pakistan. Wed be flattered if it wasn’t so mean | Bollywood

IIf recent Bollywood films are any indication, it’s fair to say that the Indian film industry is obsessed with Pakistan. Obsessed. Like standing outside your apartment and trying to peek through your windows at night with obsessive binoculars.

If the movies were smarter or bolder, Pakistan might be flattered. Instead, we start to get slightly confused by all the attention.

Even though our common neighbor China has taken without much struggle and aided by a useful press clipping in India 38,000 km2 of Indian land in Ladakh, on which they are building houses and bridges, you will not find any film of Bollywood with Chinese villains. or the bad guys.

No, all the villains in Indian cinema are Pakistani, usually wearing military uniforms, and always Muslim.

Bollywood has always reflected Indian political leanings; 1950s films reflected the optimism and romance of the newly independent country, the 1970s hero was a proud but disenfranchised man fighting against the powerful and corrupt. In the 1990s, there were countless movies about neoliberal yuppies working in Dubai, dancing in London nightclubs and driving shiny Mercedes. Since Narendra Modi and his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP came to power nearly nine years ago, Bollywood has easily embraced his menacing politics.

In 2018, starlet Alia Bhatt headlined Raazi, a film about a woman who marries a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on the country during the 1971 war with India. In 2019, Bollywood released Uri, a military film about Indian special forces launching a surgical strike on Pakistan after a supposed terrorist attack. Although Uri is based on a real-life incident that nearly brought two nuclear-armed states to war, it played fast and loose with facts.

All of this is particularly unpleasant since Pakistanis have traditionally been an enthusiastic audience for Bollywood. The industry has brought us songs and fun and the profound knowledge that our neighbors look and live like us, demonstrating the incredible power of culture done right.

A Shah Rukh Khan fan dances before a screening of Pathaan. Photography: Sankhadeep Banerjee/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Shah Rukh Khan at a media event for Pathaan last month. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images

It is well known that the three biggest stars of Bollywood, the three Khans Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman all happen to be Muslims, as do many of Bollywood’s early stars including Dilip Kumar and Meena Kumari. Raj Kapoor, the original idol of Indian cinema, was born in Peshawar and when it was founded, Bollywood enthusiastically celebrated India’s many religions, stories and fables. Muslims have not only acted and made music for the industry, but their legends have been translated beautifully to the screen. One of Bollywood’s most beloved and lavish epics, Mughal-e-Azam, was set in the Mughal court of Emperor Jahangir. But those days are far behind us now. Today, it is clear that India’s fascination and anxiety for its neighbor harks back to darker political imaginaries.

This month, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen in his first film in years, Pathaan, an action flick that is breaking box office records. The film opens in Lahore, where a Pakistani general with only three years to live learns in his oncology office that the Narendra Modis government has revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which guaranteed Kashmir, only state with a Muslim majority, autonomy and special status. . The general decides to use his last years of life to bring India to its knees and immediately calls in a deranged terrorist to organize the whole thing.

The plot of Pathaans is absurd, and no one wears a lot of clothes as they dance around in bikinis and shorts trying to save India and therefore the world. He is naturally indifferent to the facts. Article 370 was the instrument which enabled Kashmir’s ascent into Indian union; if it is declared null and void, then so is Kashmir’s ascent to India, but why bother with facts or what real Kashmiris think or feel? There aren’t any in this tasteless movie anyway.

I interviewed Khan, or SRK as he is known to his hundreds of millions of fans around the world, for a book five years ago and noticed even as he straddled an uncomfortable role as ever grateful muslim who is really, really, really indian. As India adopts the Hindu majority policy of its ruling BJP party, prominent Muslim figures like Khan are increasingly seen as fifth columnists. Trolls and angry protesters often beg Muslim stars to return to Pakistan, despite having no roots there. Today in India, anyone who questions the government or opposes popular discourse is slandered as anti-national and ordered to move to Pakistan.

Narendra Modi, center, at a rally in Mumbai last month. Photograph: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images

Khan’s father fought in the Indian freedom movement against the British. Yet, SRK never said a word against the Modis government, world famous for its anti-Muslim persecution after stripping Muslims of their citizenship; the sinister National Citizenship Register Act declared 700,000 Indian Muslims to be illegal immigrants. Fans of Modis BJP and his politics are lynching Muslims, filming their brutal murders on cellphones to make WhatsApp look like viral trophies.

On the prime ministers birthday, Khan tweeted at Modi: Your dedication to the welfare of our country and its people is much appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Quite a thing to wish on a man who, as chief minister, allegedly oversaw the murder of 2,000 Muslims and the systematic rape of hundreds of women in Gujarat during the 2002 riots.

Writer Pankaj Mishra said Bollywood provided the mood music for Modi long before he took over the country.

Khans Pathaan’s film provides cover and does much-needed glamor work for the Indian state and the gross abuses that the repeal of Section 370 has brought about: the longest internet shutdown to have taken place in a democracy, the arrest of thousands of Kashmiri protesters, the dispatch of thousands of paramilitary troops and countless other human rights violations. Setting up an event such as the degradation of Kashmir as an amusing plot showing that those who are against revoking Section 370 are homicidal maniacs and those who defend it, like Khan, are valiant government agents with brawn pectorals is beyond tragic. Modis’ quasi-fascist BJP political project can’t be settled on fun music and helicopter stunts, try as Bollywood might.

And it certainly tries. January also saw Netflix release Mission Majnu, a lazy drama about Indian spies uncovering Pakistan’s nuclear program. Think of it as a spy thriller led by Dora the Explorer. Tariq AKA Majnu AKA Romeo is a Research and Analysis (Raw) agent who discovers that Pakistan is building a nuclear bomb. He does this through a series of clever ploys such as asking a general if Pakistan is building a bomb (the general says yes, and soon), buying books on nuclear physics from roadside stalls that apparently only sell only books on how to build atomic bombs, and visiting the Rawalpindi Library a few times. Although loosely based on real events, the story is backwards and ridiculously wrong. Dora was learning to spell by exploring the world, but Mission Majnu can’t even write Urdu correctly in this drama, placing signs outside mosques transliterated directly from English into the Urdu script.

Never mind the Indian assassins wearing necklaces that say LOVE in golden capital letters, the latent Israeli hero worship is even stranger. A byproduct of Modis’ visceral hatred of Muslims was a strengthening of ties between India and Israel during his tenure. In 2017, Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel, where he and Benjamin Netanyahu staged the bromance of two image-obsessed prima donnas while posing barefoot on beaches. Beyond the photo ops, trade between the two countries now stands at nearly $8 billion, with India now the biggest buyer of Israeli military equipment in the world.

Bollywood actors Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra at the Mumbai trailer launch for Mission Majnu last month. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images

Many have argued, myself included, that Pakistan, burdened as it is by a failing economy, decades of terrorism and the humiliations of the war on terror, is experiencing a cultural renaissance. Pakistani filmmakers make films about trans love affairs, female desire and the toxic societal power of patriarchal fundamentalists, and produce music that challenges the divisions and silos between us and our Indian brothers and sisters. It is therefore doubly strange to observe what is happening on the other side of the border, where culture is no longer a medium used to prolong the conversation but rather a means of stifling it.

At the same time that these ridiculous films are being produced and released, the Indian government has ordered YouTube and Twitter to remove links to a two-part BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question. The documentary examines Modis’ role in sanctioning the carnage in Gujarat in 2002 while he was chief minister as well as his two blatantly Islamophobic terms as prime minister of the world’s largest democracy. It makes for chilling viewing, even for those of us who have followed Modis’ grim rise, carried away by religious incitement and dark rage. Watching the documentary, it’s hard not to wonder if Modi became prime minister not in spite of the riots but because of them.

It’s no surprise that little was said about Indians’ panicked ban on a two-hour documentary or that New Delhi police arrested students trying to screen the BBC episodes. The ailing West needs India as a buffer against China’s global ambitions. But if mainstream Indian cinema is unable to wage a principled struggle against this suffocating wave of hatred, then decades of Bollywood having been a medium that has brought joy and wonder to South American audiences Asia rather than alternating cycles of terror and boredom will have been for nothing.