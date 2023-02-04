Bollywood’s Favorite Shaadi Destination – Rediff Films.com





Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra getting married on February 6 in Rajasthan? Well, the vine certainly believes that. The couple would have were dating for a while now, and rumors have it that their pretty tale happy ending will begin at the exquisite Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Jaisalmer. Kiara and Sid could join the long list of celebrity couples who have chosen beautiful Rajasthan for their wedding. Namrata Thakker look at the starry weddings in the desert. Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal Photo: Courtesy of Katrina Kaif/Instagram After secretly dating for nearly two years, Katrina and Vicky marry on December 9, 2021. They got married at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Only family and close friends attended the ceremony under tight security, ensuring that no photos were leaked. Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Photo: Courtesy of Nick Jonas/Instagram Priyanka’s marriage to American singer Nick Jonas was an extravagant affair. The lovebirds chose the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as their marriage place and got married according to Catholic and Hindu traditions in December 2018. Haldi And sangeet ceremonies also took place in the palace, which was entirely reserved for guests. Ms Chopra Jonas wore a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress with a 75ft long veil for her white wedding and a stunning red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Punjabi wedding. Rukmini Sahay-Neil Nitin Mukesh Photograph: Rediff Archives Rukmini and Neil marry on February 9, 2017, at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Udaipur. The February 7 engagement ceremony was followed by Haldi And sangeet. It was an arranged marriage and the couple were introduced to each other by their parents. Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev Photo: Courtesy of Shriya Saran/Instagram THE Drishyam The actress took everyone by surprise when she married boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March 2018. While they tied the knot in Mumbai, the couple then held a grand wedding reception at the heritage Deogarh Mahal hotel in Udaipur, where they exchanged garlands, dressed in their bridal attire. Shriya met Andrei in the Maldives and they started dating a few months later. Andrei was a Russian tennis player and is currently an entrepreneur based in Barcelona. Raveena Tandon-Anil Thadani Photography: Courtesy of Raveena Tandon/Instagram from Bollywood mast mast girl put Rajasthan on the map with her marriage. She had a fairy tale marriage with film distributor Anil Thadani at the Jag Mandir Palace Hotel in Udaipur on February 22, 2004. The grand wedding was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Amar Singh and then Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje among others. Brand Katy Perry-Russel Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters After the British comedian proposed to the singer outside the Taj Mahal in 2009, the couple returned to India for their marriage the next year. They were married according to Hindu rituals at the resort of Aman-i-Khas near the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary. Unfortunately, Katy and Russel announced their separation 14 months later and their divorce was finalized in 2012. Elizabeth Hurley – Arun Nayyar Photograph: Stephen Hird/Reuters In March 2007, British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley married Indian businessman Arun Nayyar at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Interestingly, the couple held their pre-wedding ceremonies in different palaces. While their sangeet was held at Fort Nagaur, the lavish reception was held at Fort Mehrangarh. Ahead of their big Indian wedding that lasted eight days, the couple exchanged vows at Sudeley Castle in England. However, the duo broke up in 2010.

