Entertainment
Bollywood stylist Amandeep Kaur unveils her fashion files
Bollywood sequins are no stranger to serving up major looks on a hot set and it’s the celebrity stylists who deserve credit for creating such eye-catching looks. To back that up, we have Bollywood celebrity stylist Amandeep Kaur walking us through her journey and revealing her personal style statement.
Drooling and obsessing over multiple celebrity looks while spending hours scrolling through our gram feeds is a habit we’re sure we’re all guilty of. That said, just in case you were wondering what’s behind keeping these awesome looks, then it’s the celebrity stylists who act as the real heroes behind most of these looks. And just like that, we have yet another stylist shaping celebrity sartorial sensibilities with her pure passion for fashion aka Amandeep Kaur. I’m sure this name pops up on your gram feeds quite often, thanks to the splendid niche it has carved out for itself. From styling B-city divas like Radhika Madan, Taapsee Pannu and even Sonam Kapoor Ahuja earlier to being responsible for the sartorial excellence of the Kaushal brothers, Almonddeep is on a journey to make an everlasting impact in the style space. In addition, in order to reveal her journey and her experience over the past few years, we have decided to surprise her frankly in an exclusive one-on-one on all things style and fashion.
From style sensibilities to fashion prowess, Amandeep Kaur endures it all
Tell us about your background in this industry and how your sensitivity has evolved over the years.
My true calling for style emerged when I started my journey at NIFT. While in college, I interned and worked with various media houses, publications, marketing firms, and even fashion designers and brands to gain as much experience as possible. This included publications like HT, Vogue India, Business of Fashion, Sportswear intl, etc. I even worked as the editor of a book on Indian fashion. I then joined Marie Claire magazine as Assistant Fashion Editor, then Cosmopolitan magazine as Fashion Director. This was my last step before realizing that I wanted to venture out on my own as a freelance celebrity stylist.
To be honest, the process has been a learning and unlearning process all along because fashion itself is an ever-evolving space. There is always a new trend to adopt or even simply create thanks to her understanding of fashion. Sometimes certain styles don’t work the way you might have imagined or imagined and that’s where you give up on certain learnings. I would say this space is more about adapting and understanding rather than just focusing on improving on your own terms.
How do you come up with different aesthetics while styling? And what style inspires you?
As a stylist like any creative individual, I am constantly absorbing the culture of global and national trends, through the internet, fashion shows, editorials, red carpets, travel and of course my own personality, which comes into play while creating a varied aesthetic. But the most important aspect stems from the personality of the artist I’m styling. I like to take the aesthetic of the individual and take it to the next level in collaboration with my expertise, instead of imposing my vision on them.
Many people inspire me, and there is no one in particular that I could name. These can be designers from all over the world, stylists and content creators, actors and various magazines, blogs, etc.
From the first time you did a celebrity’s hair to today, what has changed in the industry and style in general?
The first time I did a celebrity haircut was about 9/10 years ago, fashion styling was a more exclusive service that only actors/artists in the entertainment industry needed for their appearances , performances, movies, etc. However, now that social media is taking such a center stage in life, every content creator is styled, either by themselves or with a stylist at hand, which has changed the game a lot. Because if the exclusivity factor has definitely gone, it has also made celebrity styling a high-pressure job. There’s this competition where they’re constantly pitted against each other by various media houses, or with content creators who are equally stylish every day and making their work available. It definitely made the market more competitive, but also massively widened the playing field, which is a big plus, considering there are so many more options and a bigger customer base.
What essentials should you have in your wardrobe?
Essentials can be: a few solid color button-up shirts, white, beige and black for sure; (LBD & LWD for women), tracksuit, classic blazer; tight-fitting pair of jeans; tailored pants, classic suit, basic white kurta, neutral colored t-shirts; pair of white sneakers and black boots.
How would you describe your signature style?
My signature style is androgynous, street style mixed with couture. The tonal layering game is one of my favorite styling techniques to make everything look chic.
A trend you want to bring back and what is your favorite fashion era?
I would love to go back to the hippie era of the 70s, everyone and everything seemed more liberated with less judgment, so bright and .
Tell us about a memorable experience while styling/working.
There are a lot of them, but one of them is a recent style by Vicky Kaushal for the Lifestyle Asia India cover shoot which was done in Bandra, and we created some amazing tonal layered looks with pop colors we haven’t tried on him before, in the most rustic, earthy yet high fashion way with Zegna outfits. The energy, the weather, the clothes, the crew, the atmosphere, the food, everything was perfect, and that very rarely happens on set. We were shooting in the narrow alleys of Bandra (which looked a bit like the beautiful narrow alleys of Portugal or Spain) while managing to escape the crowds. We all had a lot of fun creating these visuals.
Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Amandeepkaur87/IG.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lifestyleasia.com/ind/style/fashion/amandeep-kaur/
