Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood’s most popular star
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood’s hottest star, whose repertoire of dance, romance and big-screen shoot-em-ups has made him the cinematic avatar of India.
“King Khan” – whose moniker reflects decades of box office dominance – is a rare unifying figure across India’s multiple geographic, linguistic and religious rifts.
His latest film “Pathaan” was a national celebration-like event, ignoring boycott calls from Hindu hardliners and filling theaters with raucous crowds.
Fans regularly make the pilgrimage to the gates of his Mumbai mansion and wait all day for a brief glimpse of a man basking in his status as a public icon.
“I’m very happy to be a star. I can never get enough of it,” Khan told AFP in a 2013 interview.
“I love the number of people who love me, the crowds that gather, the controversies, the responsibilities I have, the success and even the failure. It’s an exciting life.”
Khan was born into a Muslim family in New Delhi and did not come from an established acting dynasty.
His television roles in the early 1980s showcased his natural charisma, but it took him several years to break into the big screen, and he risked being cast as a villain after his captivating performance as an obsessed stalker. in “Darr” (Fear).
But India’s biggest blockbuster of 1995 catapulted him to international stardom and resonated with the profound social changes taking place in his country.
“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (The Big Heart Will Take the Bride) saw Khan play a Londoner who falls in love with another Indian from the diaspora while visiting Europe.
They decide to get married – against the wishes of her father, who has promised her in marriage to another man in India.
The film remains one of the most popular in the Bollywood canon, and it was screened every day in a cinema in Mumbai – barring a Covid hiatus – for the 27 years since its release.
Film critic Namrata Joshi wrote that Khan spearheaded a new kind of “romantic family hero” in Indian cinema, displacing the angry young man archetypes that matched the anxious national mood of earlier decades. .
“Many see SRK as embodying… the spirit of post-liberalization, feel-good, ambitious and assertive India,” she said.
Along the way, Khan’s self-deprecating humor and striking good looks cemented his place as India’s leader.
The book “Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh”, published in 2021, deals with the intimate desires of modern Indian women through their shared fandom for Khan and the sensitive masculinity he represented.
No film in his vast repertoire has done more to embellish this character than “Dil Se.” (From the Heart) from 1998, in which Khan pursues a mysterious woman through some of India’s most spectacular natural landscapes.
Today, his dazzling choreography – crafted even by Bollywood standards – is fondly remembered, including Khan’s serenade to dozens of dancers atop a moving steam train.
‘So much love’
Khan’s face on film posters became a virtual license to print money, and a string of successes over the next two decades made him fabulously wealthy.
Its assets include Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and a film production company.
Recent years have seen a series of personal and professional setbacks, including the arrest of her son in 2021 in a drug-related case that was later dropped.
Khan, like other stars of India’s Muslim minority, is also increasingly the target of criticism from Hindu nationalists.
“Pathaan”, the return of the Khans’ secret agent action thriller after a five-year absence from the big screen, was the latest of several highly anticipated Bollywood films subject to a boycott campaign.
In the end, Khan’s star power triumphed over his detractors and ticket sales for “Pathaan” broke India’s opening day box office record.
Khan then praised the fans who made the film a success.
“There is so much love from all sides,” he said, “and we can never show enough gratitude.”
