Abhijeet Bhattacharya and the Bollywood Music Mafia

In Bollywood, several actor-singer duos have contributed to the success of each, such as Mukesh for Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi for Dilip Kumar and Mahendra Kapoor for Manoj Kumar. One such pair was Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shah Rukh Khan. Abhijeet greatly influenced SRK’s cinematic success. However, it is unfortunate that the elements of the musical mafia pushed him aside and deprived the industry of his melodious voice for a long time.

Global Singing Journey

On October 30, 1958, Abhijeet was born into a middle-class Bengali family in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In 1981, he graduated from Christchurch College, Kanpur. Then he left for Bombay (now Mumbai) to pursue his dream of becoming a singer. Initially, his parents were against singing, but he went against their wishes and became a singer. As an aspiring singer, he considered Kishore Kumar as his inspiration.

In 1982, he made his Hindi film debut with “Sitam”, a year after graduating. Initially, his work did not receive due recognition and admiration. For nearly a decade, he had little taste of success.

However, in 1992, two films marked a turning point in his career. He composed songs for the first film in Akshay Kumar’s popular franchise, “Khiladi”. Later, it was followed by “Ole Ole” from the movie “Yeh Dillagi” in 1994 and the title track of “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. These songs were so popular there was no turning back.

Some of the award-winning singer’s popular songs include “Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon”, “Gud Naal Ishq Mitha” and “Tum Se Hi”.

His chemistry with SRK and the split

In 1993, his association with Shahrukh Khan began with the well-known film “Darr”. But their chemistry met with unprecedented success with the hit song “Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Mainfrom the 1995 film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ). The remarkable success of his songs made Abhijeet the go-to vocalist of Shahrukh Khan. He then became the voice of Shah Rukh Khan in almost all movies including ‘Army’, ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Badshah’ and ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’. The list is non-exhaustive.

According to reports, his singing debacle started in 2004. It is said that he started to feel disenchanted with SRK as he was not getting the actor’s respect and credit for being a part of his huge success. .

He is said to have felt frustrated that the production team did not acknowledge his contribution and did not include his name in the post-credit scene of the movie “Main Hoon Na.” His anguish was further compounded when this was repeated in “Om Shanti Om”.

As a result, he announced that he would no longer sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He last sang for Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Billu Barber for the song Khudaya Khair, which was their last collaboration. However, at his insistence, the song was not filmed with SRK, and a different version of the song was filmed for the film.

In an interview, Abhijeet revealed that he ended his association with Shah Rukh due to his arrogance. He felt that Shah Rukh did not attempt to resolve their misunderstandings, although he was willing to compromise with others, such as Shirish Kunder.

Subsequently, he faced an unannounced general boycott from the music industry. For a long time he was completely cut off from Bollywood and focused on real estate. He returned to the Bengali music industry after an absence of almost five years.

Viewers are lucky not to miss the opportunity to hear his melodious voice. Of course, he recently lent his melodious voice to the song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari” in the movie with Udit Narayan, another musical maestro.

