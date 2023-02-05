The company behind DeepTomCruise is bringing its de-aging technology to Hollywood

You may or may not have heard of DeepTomCruise (opens in a new tab), but TikTok certainly did. As of this writing, the parody account owned by Metaphysic – which sees actor Miles Fisher digitally altered into none other than Tom Cruise himself – has garnered 5 million subscribers to rank among the biggest viral hits of the social media platform.

DeepTomCruise is using controversial deepfake technology to capture a virtual likeness of the star of Top Gun: Maverick doing things decidedly like non-Cruise things, and the same visual wizardry has been used to bring Elvis back to life on last year’s edition of America’s Got Talent.

Now Metaphysic, the leading AI software company behind sorcery, has announced plans to get into cinematic gaming – and its knack for trickery looks set to mean we’ll see more and more digitally aged actors in movies and TV shows. in the near future.

For starters, Metaphysic has been named the sole AI vendor for the upcoming adaptation of Robert Zemeckis’ graphic novel. Herefeaturing Forrest Gump duo Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film will supposedly incorporate the first “hyperrealistic face replacements generated by AI and aging into the very fabric of its storytelling”, with Hanks and Wright “seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. “.

Sure, the actors have been de-aged in film before – the faces of Will Smith, Robert De Niro, Chris Evans, Keanu Reeves, Mark Hamill and Ewan McGregor have all been subjected to various forms of digital manipulation in recent years – but Metaphysic’s The new proprietary technology, dubbed Metaphysic Live, uses innovative techniques to eliminate much of the workload that has made those previous efforts so costly.

The tool will allow filmmakers to create high-resolution photorealistic facewaps and weathering effects in addition to live, real-time actor performances, without the need for further compositing or visual effects work. See Metaphysic Live in action via the video below:

Ridiculous, right? Metaphysic says the technology – which maps photorealistic content onto real-world scenes at up to 30 frames per second – is a “spectacular advance […] which will be essential for creating immersive AR/VR, gaming and entertainment experiences” in the future. And at first glance, the company is not wrong to think so.

In addition to Zemeckis, Metaphysic has partnered with one of Hollywood’s leading talent agencies, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) – which counts Margot Robbie, Harry Styles, Chris Hemsworth and Madonna among its clients – to “open creative possibilities for artists using AI across film, television and entertainment.

What that means, exactly, is still unclear – but we suspect the AI-assisted VFX showcased at Zemeckis Here will only be the beginning of Hollywood’s association with Metaphysic. Indeed, a company representative told TechRadar that the partnership “will allow producers, writers, directors, and other creative artists to leverage Metaphysic’s AI in a similar way to Miramax.” [does] For Here. Other than that, the possibilities are endless.

Disney announced its own re-aging software, FRAN, in December 2022 (Image credit: Disney)

Metaphysic’s move to theaters comes just months after Disney’s in-house VFX division announced its own major breakthrough in digital weathering technology. The entertainment giant advertises its Face Re-aging Network, or FRAN, as “the first practical, fully automatic, production-ready method for aging faces,” and its demo at a glance and you’ll miss it in the first Indiana Jones 5 The trailer is just as impressive as Metaphysic’s real-time reconstruction of Elvis. So it’s clear that re-aging (or downright deepfake) technology is gearing up for another offensive on our eyeballs.

Of course, several ethical questions remain unanswered. Is it right to revive long-dead icons? Will younger versions of older actors make it harder for real young actors to succeed in Hollywood? Nobody knows for sure yet. But one thing is certain: there has never been a better time to see Tom Cruise dancing to Lady Gaga in a dressing gown.