Actor responds to sexual misconduct allegations – The Hollywood Reporter

Armie Hammer has spoken.

The beleaguered actor gave his first interview since a sex abuse scandal imploded his life, Hollywood career and marriage, sitting down with writer James Kirchick of Graydon Carter’s Air mail. In the exclusive chat, Hammer responds at length to allegations of sexual misconduct, denies any foul play while accepting responsibility for being a selfish “asshole” who used people and moved on, disputes a rape claim in providing Kirchick with direct messages from an accuser, and offers an update on his recovery.

The biggest bombshells come as Hammer tells Kirchick that his interest in BDSM and sexual power dynamics is the result of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of a young pastor who allegedly molested him at age 13 years old. He also revealed, for the first time, his suicidal intent in the Cayman Islands in February 2021 by swimming as far into the ocean as he could and hoping he would die from a tragedy like drowning, shark attack or a boat accident. .

Of the alleged childhood trauma, Hammer said, “What it did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that was completely out of my control. I was helpless in the face of the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was presented to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to be in control of the situation, sexually. The article states that Hammer confided in an older friend, since deceased, and a godmother, Candace Garvey, who confirmed the account to Air mail.

Regarding the incident that Kirchick describes in the article as a “suicide attempt,” Hammer offered, “I just got out in the ocean and swam as far as I could and hoped I was drowning, or being hit by a boat, or being eaten by a shark.Then I realized my kids were still down and I couldn’t do that to my kids.

The public first became aware of Hammer’s issues in January 2021 when several women came forward with allegations of misconduct and posts containing BDSM fantasies and cannibalistic fetishism. The most damning allegations came from a woman linked to a social media account called House of Effie. She alleged that Hammer sexually assaulted her and that they were in a years-long relationship. Effie, who has since been identified by her real name Efrosina Angelova, retained attorney Gloria Allred, but no charges were ever filed in the case. She and Allred eventually separated. By Airmail story, Angelova did not respond to Kirchick’s multiple requests for comment and blocked the writer on Instagram after asking detailed questions.

Hammer’s headlines spread far and wide, and he was dumped by his talent agency WME, his personal publicist, and quit high-profile acting projects, including shotgun wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez, Gas lighting opposite Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, The Godfather– inspired Paramount+ series The offer and Taika Waititi The next goal wins. He and his wife Elizabeth Chambers announced they were separating in 2020, amid rumors of infidelity and drug addiction. Air mail confirms that Hammer entered drug treatment in May 2021.

Kirchick’s report in the Air mail exhibit disputes Angelova’s claims. The writer details direct messages he obtained from Angelova sending Chambers, then wife of Hammer, revealing the affair and allegedly writing, “I was pretty much chasing him.” According to Hammer, the sexual encounter she called a rape was a “scene” they orchestrated in advance.

“She planned out all the details, right down to the Starbucks where I would see her, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be opened and unlocked and I would walk in, and we would engage in what’s called a ‘scene. of consensual non-consent,” CNC,” Hammer said of known kink activity. “Everything has been discussed beforehand. I’ve never forced that on someone unexpectedly. Never.”

Hammer also offered a response to accusations from two women he had relationships with, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, who both declined to comment on the story or did not respond to requests. Vucekovich has appeared prominently in the Discovery+ docuseries hammer house as she detailed their months-long relationship and BDSM activity. “I would have these young women in their mid-20s, and I’m in my 30s,” he said. “I was a successful actor back then. They could have been happy just to be with me and said yes to things they might not have said yes to on their own. That’s a power imbalance in the situation.

Per Kirchick, Hammer was then asked if he was “emotionally abusive” towards women and the actor replied, “One million percent.”

“I’m here to own up to my mistakes, to take responsibility for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make myself feel better, and when I was done, I moved on. something else,” Hammer continued. “I am now a healthier, happier and more balanced person. I can be there for my children like I never have been. I’m really grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and destroy everything that happened to me.

As for what’s going on with him right now, Hammer tells the writer in general that he found purpose in helping another recovering drug addict on his sobriety journey, because drug addiction played a big part in his life and Hammer’s problems. “I’m going to move in with him and live with him, give him a healthy routine, get him on a good work schedule. [recovery] meetings, take him to the gym, cook him healthy food,” he said of his role as a sober companion. “I feel like my recovery has shifted from me needing help to stay sober, to me being able to help others.”

According to a vanity lounge reportHammer was helped on his recovery journey by Robert Downey Jr., who faced a downfall from drugs and alcohol but became a sobriety advocate and support system for many. people in need.

Hammer referenced Downey when talking about cancel culture. “There are examples everywhere, Robert [Downey Jr.] being one of them, people who have gone through these things and found redemption on a new path. And that’s, I feel like, what this cancel culture and the woke crowd is missing. As soon as someone does something wrong, they are thrown out. There is no chance of rehabilitation.

Hammer’s voice isn’t the only one cited in the story. Kirchick also interviewed Howard Rosenman, a producer of Luca Guadagnino call me by your name with Hammer facing Timothée Chalamet. “All [the allegations are] just pure bullshit, and yes, he deserves a second chance,” Rosenman said. Kirchick also checks the name of famed sex and relationship columnist Dan Savage, who offered some insight into the extent to which the public response to Hammer’s story amounts to shame. “What a trap it is to be rich and famous and naughty. … It’s as if kinky famous people were like gay famous people a generation or two ago.

The full story can be read at Air mail.