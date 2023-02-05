“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and 9 Other Movies Adapted into Books

The idea of ​​movie novelizations has been degraded lately as derivative trash made for the sole purpose of profiting from the work of others. However, many believe that novelizations have a valid place in the literary and film vortex, even going so far as to defend their creations.





Written at the time or after many years of thought, novelizations may follow the script of the film on which they are based, but often make some changes. Whether written by a serial novelist, well-known outside writers, or the filmmaker himself, these popular films have been turned into books.

ten ‘Heat’ (1995)

One of the seminal works in the crime and action genres, by Michael Mann Heat is one of the most defining films of the 90s. Mann’s opus as well as the film that brought robert deniro And Al Pacino together on screen, the film follows the parallelism of a seasoned and determined cop who must follow a powerful and equally steadfast criminal.

Whereas Mann had the concept of Heat swelling in his brain long before making the 1995 film, including fleshing out the plot of his 1989 TV movie Teardown of LAa novelization of Heat didn’t seem out of the question. A prequel to the events of the film, Heat 2, which Mann co-wrote with Me Gardinerwas released in 2022. With such a rich and cinematic text, Mann says he’s considering adapting the book into a movie A day.

9 “Alien” (1979)

A formative film in the science fiction, action and horror genres, Extraterrestrial received a lukewarm reception upon release but continued to be critically assessed. Sorted by Empire magazine ranked 33rd greatest film of all timethe film spawned many sequels, some very excellent including by James Cameron Aliens And by Ridley Scott Prometheus.

In addition to the following films, Extraterrestrial generated many other works of different mediums from their verisimilitude. These include a lauded graphic novel, Alien: The Illustrated Story, which has been called “the best comic book movie adaptation of all time.” Additionally, several novels based on the film have been published, including the highly acclaimed Alien: Out of the Shadows as well as Alan Dean Foster Extraterrestrial.

8 “The Omen” (1976)

Dismissed by some contemporary critics as being “beast” and “clumsy”, the omen is retrospectively considered a horror classic. Ranked 81st on AFI’s 100th anniversary…100 thrillsthe plot surrounds a father who swaps his stillborn child with an orphan, resulting in frightening and demonic consequences.

The film would enhance the notoriety of its screenwriter David Selzer who before the omenwas best known for writing melodramas such as two is a happy number And The other side of the mountain. Seltzer will write a novelization of the film to be released alongside the film, tweaking minor elements such as character names. Considering the movie spawned multiple sequels and a remake, it seems likely there’s a market for Seltzer’s book version.

7 ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Another misunderstood sensation, praised retroactively, blade runner is considered one of the most influential science fiction films of all time. Adapted from the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep by Philippe K-Dickthe film would be considered “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and selected for preservation by the Library of Congress.

Dick would turn down $400,000 shortly after the film’s release to write a novelization, which he deemed as “disastrous for me artistically.” In turn, the studio would hire a writer The Martins to produce an unofficial novelization which was published in 1982. Dick’s Friend KW Throw would begin an authorized series of Blade Runner novels beginning in 1995. Some, notably his Blade Runner 3: Replicant Night, would serve as inspiration for Blade Runner 2049.

6 “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968)

Concentrated, ambiguous and visually grandiose, by Stanley Kubrick 2001: A Space Odyssey is up there with his most talked about work. Monumental in its exploration of lofty conceptual themes, breathtaking set design and herculean scope, the film is considered by many to be one of the greatest achievements since the birth of cinema.

The film was inspired by the writing of the English writer Arthur C. Clarke, notably his short story The Sentinel, although Clarke himself disputes this. Clarke would, however, expand to make 2001: A Space Odyssey into a 220-page novel which, in 1992, had sold 3 million copies worldwide.

Exceed star wars, by Steven Spielberg AND the Extra Terrestrial held the title belt for the highest-grossing film of all time until it was overtaken by Spielberg’s own jurassic park. Nominated for Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars, the film follows a young boy who befriends an alien who had been left behind on Earth.

The universally loved image has spawned many related projects, including a disastrous video game as well as a ride to Universal Studios Orlando. The film also inspired a book by Guillaume Kotzwinkle, who at the time was known for the cult novel The Fan Man. Kotzwinkle will continue his initial novelization with a fictionalized sequel titled ET: The Green Planet Book.

4 “The Deer Hunter” (1978)

Widely considered one of the best films ever made, The deer hunter would win Best Picture at the Oscars, establishing itself as one of the best films of the 1970s. Despite frustration around the rest of the director Michael Cimino career, the film still remains a standalone cinematic giant, listed by The New York Times as one of the best films of all time.

Filled with such deep, deep characterizations and thrilling, often emotionally overwhelming sequences, The deer hunter should theoretically seem ripe for further exploration in a new form. This is exactly what the writer EM rope would attempt to exploit with its romanization. Although it followed the film’s plot and included an epigraph by Ernest Hemingway, the novelization fails to capture the film’s catalog of horrors.

3 “Dawn of the Dead” (1978)

After its pioneering low-budget horror night of the living dead, George A Romero took a 10-year absence before doing the sequel, dawn of the dead, for fear of being typecast. Thank goodness he did as the movie would become a major legacy-defining success and is widely recognized as the best zombie movie of all time.

dawn of the dead would inspire several sequels and a popular 2004 remake. It would also prove influential in the rise of popular zombie films in the 21st century such as by Edgar WrightShaun of the dead. Originally written in 1978, Romero’s novelization of his film will be reissued by Gallery Books in 2015 and will include a new introduction by Shaun of the dead star Simon Pegg.

2 “Star Wars” (1977)

A gigantic multimedia conglomerate, star wars far exceeded its expectations as an ambitious sci-fi film to become one of the most popular pop culture franchises of the past 50 years. Over $10 billion in revenue across all films combined, the series has created many branches to build its empire.

The first novelization of the original film came in 1976. Credited to creator george lucas itself, it would eventually be revealed to have been written by a professional novelist Alan Dean Foster. Perhaps the most popular book adaptation is Timothy Zahn Trilogy launched. Having become a New York Times bestseller, many fans credit the trilogy with a renewed interest in the star wars franchise during a dead period in the early 90s.

1 “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019)

Perhaps no director knows his characters better than Quentin Tarantino. They are so hot, so tasty, so pulpy. While many of his films are characterized by incredible and exuberant action sequences, in Once upon a time in HollywoodTarantino lets his characters breathe as audiences follow the stories of failing actor Rick Dalton and his stuntman Cliff Booth.

To better understand the story, Tarantino started the project as a novel which, following the film’s release, was launched in 2021. An instant New York Times bestseller, the novel expands on the film’s plots and paints a living classic Hollywood. Rented as “addictively readable”the novel is a treasure chest of cinematic lore thanks to Tarantino’s cinephilia and lively speech.

