Hollywood producer’s ex-chief calls for local family’s claim in woman’s death to be dismissed

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Carmel Musgrove. Photo credit: Screenshot, @ABC10News, via YouTube

Lawyers for a former head of a Hollywood producer say in new court documents that a wrongful death claim stemming from the drowning death of the filmmaker’s personal assistant should be dismissed.

The woman’s death, during a trip to Bora Bora in 2015, was an accident, they claim, in response to a complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court over five years ago.

Ronald and Ann Musgrove, who reside in San Diego County, allege their late daughter, Carmel Musgrove, 28, was overworked and supplied with cocaine during the trip by the chef, Martin Herold.

Herolds’ attorneys, in their court documents filed Thursday, describe him as a friend and colleague of Musgrove.

Two separate autopsies, one in San Diego County, confirmed Musgrove died of accidental drowning, the lawyers argued in the newspapers, with contributing factors of significant alcohol intoxication and cocaine. There were no signs of foul play or sexual assault.

Despite the clear findings of accidental drowning due to (Musgroves) own weakened condition, the deceased parents seek to blame someone else for the unfortunate deaths of their daughters in this lawsuit, Herolds’ attorneys say.

Last August, a three-judge panel of the Second District Court of Appeals found that Judge Dennis J. Landin ruled correctly in February 2021, granting producer Joel Silvers a motion to dismiss part of the case. filed against him.

Musgroves’ parents argued that Silver should be held secondarily responsible for the actions of her boss who allegedly flooded their daughter with alcohol and drugs before she drowned.

Silvers’ attorney, Matthew E. Voss, argued that Musgrove’s death was unforeseeable on the part of his client and did not occur during the course and scope of the job. of the chef by the producers.

Silver was in Bora Bora for the honeymoon of actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who have since divorced, when her assistant’s naked body was found floating in a lagoon near the Four Seasons hotel at 1 a.m. on August 20, 2015.

Autopsies, both locally and in French Polynesia, concluded that the probable cause of death was drowning with drugs and alcohol as contributing factors, along with fatigue and heat stroke.

The Musgroves sued Herold, along with Silver, Silver Pictures and Silver-Katz Holdings. They settled the part of the case against Silver Pictures and Silver-Katz Holdings in January 2020 and Silver is no longer with Silver Pictures.

The production company he founded in 1980 has co-produced the Lethal Weapon, Matrix and Sherlock Holmes film franchises.

ABC 10 News reported that the Musgrove family is from La Mesa.

According to Herolds’ lawyers’ filing, Musgrove was told it was unsafe to go swimming in the lagoon surrounding the bungalows due to rough seas.

Afterwards, Musgrove and Herold shared a bottle of wine between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and Musgrove then returned to her bungalow.

Musgrove placed a do not disturb sign on his door and drank several other alcoholic beverages and cocaine before going swimming in the lagoon, disregarding advance warning, lawyers for Herolds say.

One of the autopsies showed Musgrove’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit in California, they noted in court documents.

Certainly, once (Musgrove) was gone, Herold could not control the conduct (Musgroves) of which he was unaware, particularly the decisions of the deceased to consume several alcoholic beverages, ingest drugs, and then to go swimming alone in dangerous waters, the lawyers wrote.

Herold submitted an 11-paragraph affidavit, written in French, regarding the incident. A hearing on his motion to dismiss the portion of the case against him is scheduled for April 26 before Judge Upinder S. Kalra.

city ​​news service