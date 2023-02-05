Entertainment
Hollywood producer’s ex-chief calls for local family’s claim in woman’s death to be dismissed
Lawyers for a former head of a Hollywood producer say in new court documents that a wrongful death claim stemming from the drowning death of the filmmaker’s personal assistant should be dismissed.
The woman’s death, during a trip to Bora Bora in 2015, was an accident, they claim, in response to a complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court over five years ago.
Ronald and Ann Musgrove, who reside in San Diego County, allege their late daughter, Carmel Musgrove, 28, was overworked and supplied with cocaine during the trip by the chef, Martin Herold.
Herolds’ attorneys, in their court documents filed Thursday, describe him as a friend and colleague of Musgrove.
Two separate autopsies, one in San Diego County, confirmed Musgrove died of accidental drowning, the lawyers argued in the newspapers, with contributing factors of significant alcohol intoxication and cocaine. There were no signs of foul play or sexual assault.
Despite the clear findings of accidental drowning due to (Musgroves) own weakened condition, the deceased parents seek to blame someone else for the unfortunate deaths of their daughters in this lawsuit, Herolds’ attorneys say.
Last August, a three-judge panel of the Second District Court of Appeals found that Judge Dennis J. Landin ruled correctly in February 2021, granting producer Joel Silvers a motion to dismiss part of the case. filed against him.
Musgroves’ parents argued that Silver should be held secondarily responsible for the actions of her boss who allegedly flooded their daughter with alcohol and drugs before she drowned.
Silvers’ attorney, Matthew E. Voss, argued that Musgrove’s death was unforeseeable on the part of his client and did not occur during the course and scope of the job. of the chef by the producers.
Silver was in Bora Bora for the honeymoon of actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who have since divorced, when her assistant’s naked body was found floating in a lagoon near the Four Seasons hotel at 1 a.m. on August 20, 2015.
Autopsies, both locally and in French Polynesia, concluded that the probable cause of death was drowning with drugs and alcohol as contributing factors, along with fatigue and heat stroke.
The Musgroves sued Herold, along with Silver, Silver Pictures and Silver-Katz Holdings. They settled the part of the case against Silver Pictures and Silver-Katz Holdings in January 2020 and Silver is no longer with Silver Pictures.
The production company he founded in 1980 has co-produced the Lethal Weapon, Matrix and Sherlock Holmes film franchises.
ABC 10 News reported that the Musgrove family is from La Mesa.
According to Herolds’ lawyers’ filing, Musgrove was told it was unsafe to go swimming in the lagoon surrounding the bungalows due to rough seas.
Afterwards, Musgrove and Herold shared a bottle of wine between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and Musgrove then returned to her bungalow.
Musgrove placed a do not disturb sign on his door and drank several other alcoholic beverages and cocaine before going swimming in the lagoon, disregarding advance warning, lawyers for Herolds say.
One of the autopsies showed Musgrove’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit in California, they noted in court documents.
Certainly, once (Musgrove) was gone, Herold could not control the conduct (Musgroves) of which he was unaware, particularly the decisions of the deceased to consume several alcoholic beverages, ingest drugs, and then to go swimming alone in dangerous waters, the lawyers wrote.
Herold submitted an 11-paragraph affidavit, written in French, regarding the incident. A hearing on his motion to dismiss the portion of the case against him is scheduled for April 26 before Judge Upinder S. Kalra.
city news service
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofsandiego.com/crime/2023/02/03/ex-chef-of-hollywood-producer-seeks-dismissal-of-san-diego-county-familys-claim-in-womans-death/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Duke jumps seven spots in the Week 14 AP poll, checking in at number 9
- Coco Gauff Top Alternative Tennis Table Serving Big Warning Raducanu And Others | Tennis | Sport
- What does he think about blowing up the suspected Chinese spy balloon?
- Permauls Superb 500: Spinner celebrates magical milestone for Guyana
- Was Boris Johnson really threatened by a Russian missile?
- Ngwafang named #HLWBB Athletics Player of the Week
- Chennai hosts Inter-State National Junior, Youth TT Championships
- Hundreds killed, thousands injured as massive earthquake hits Turkey, Syria – BBC News
- Milestone Monday – Sydney Uni Cricket
- Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Announce TV Show
- Watch the moment a huge wave hits this boat during a Coast Guard rescue attempt
- Turkey and Syria Earthquake: Death Toll, Injured, and Relief Efforts