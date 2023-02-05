Entertainment
The sheer dress trend is taking over Hollywood
This week, Twitter reminded me of the iconic red carpet moment when Rihanna showed up at the 2014 CFDA Awards in a crystal sheer dress and said to reporters, Do you mind my boobs? They’re covered in Swarovski crystals!” It’s clear that the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer was ahead of his time this year, because nearly 10 years later, celebrities can’t seem to stop wearing the sexy style.
Pairing bold underwear with sheer dresses is one of the most surprising styles to dominate this winter (my legs just get cold thinking about it). The not so hot but so hot trend has been seen on models including Hailey Bieber And Kendall Jenneras well as on red carpets when worn by Salma Hayek and Jenna Ortega. If we were talking about a return to pandemic fashion, when tracksuits ruled, it’s no more present than in this NSFW trend that’s risque and party-ready.
I’m not saying try this trend after school, Sunday brunch, or work (please, I won’t respond to HR complaints), but if you’re ready to rock your look Saturday night to a new level, I’ve found 10 styles for your next night out. Pair these see-through pieces with your favorite underwear (which Cuup was personally obsessed with) and dance shoes, with prices starting at just $24.
- Floerns Sheer Mesh Dress$24 (originally $26); amazon.com
- Sprifloral Long Sleeve Sheer Mesh Dress$27 (originally $30); amazon.com
- Edikted Glitter Knit Maxi Dress$59; nordstrom.com
- By.Dyln Martina Sheer Mesh Midi Dress In Print$89; nordstrom.com
- Anthropologie Sheer Babydoll$98; anthropology.com
- Free People Keep Me Up Maxi Dress$128; freepeople.com
- & Other Stories sheer lace midi dress$149; stories.com
- Ganni metallic crochet shift dress$264 (originally $526); farfetch.com
- For Love and Lemons Colette Mini Dress$299; forloveandlemons.com
- Cult Gaia Elsha Knit Coverup Dress$318; shopbop.com
You don’t have to invest a lot of money to try this celebrity-favorite look thanks to Amazon, where you can pick up two different sheer styles for under $30. See-through, floaty, polka-dot dress Floerns is a more romantic and feminine take on the trend, while Spriflorals bodycon version which comes with a spaghetti strap bra and cropped bottoms is more aligned with Kendall Jenners sexy approach. Fortunately, both are popular with buyers. One wrote that when they paired their Floerns dress with bike shorts and a strappy sports bra, it turned into a cute outfit that could be worn almost anywhere. He can be as sexy or unsexy as you want depending on what you associate with him, they wrote. another customer called the Spirfloral dress LBD perfect and described the look as fun and flirty.
buy now: $24 (originally $26); amazon.com
buy now: $27 (originally $30); amazon.com
were channeling Hailey Bieber in this black dress of the Free People. Similar to the Biebers look, this pick features ruffle detailing and a dramatic side slit. And to make it even more romantic, the hem of the beautiful lace material delicately adorns the floor. As one buyer simply stated, the color, the drape of this dress is stunning.
buy now: $128; freepeople.com
And while a little black dress will always be a classic no matter the new interpretation, I’m a girl who loves color, which is why I’m obsessed with this Barbiecore pink. dress by Cult Gaia. Unlike the other picks, this one offers just a bit more coverage and is made of semi-sheer knit fabric rather than mesh. I love the minimal leg slit, which is completed with button detailing. Plus, the dress itself is such a statement, you don’t really need to do many other styles.
buy now: $318; shopbop.com
After years of living in loungewear, I can’t say I expected sheer dresses to be the hottest trend of 2023. But despite my initial surprise, I’m willing to try the sexy style seen all over Hollywood.
