Phone makers must stop using Hollywood directors to promote their cameras





There’s a smartphone here somewhere. Samsung There is a small problem in the mobile industry. Scratch that. There is a big problem in the mobile industry. When was the last time you used your smartphone to shoot a movie? Never? Well, that makes two of us. But phone makers continue to promote their smartphone cameras to award-winning directors, which from a marketing standpoint makes more sense than either of us shooting a movie with a smartphones. People see how capable these smartphones are. People pay a lot of money to reap the advertised benefits. Also: Is Netflix really stopping password sharing? Here are the new rules If you’re starting to understand me, no, I’m not just talking about Samsung’s recent collaboration with decorated director Ridley Scott to promote the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. Xiaomi, sonyAnd Apple are equally guilty of glorifying smartphone video capabilities by viewing them through the lenses of those who have spent decades mastering the craft. Bottom messaging is key here. Apple The problem with all of this is that making movies isn’t as easy as pulling out your smartphone and hitting the record button. Each of these “Shot by Insert phone brand here“Films go through rigorous production processes that most consumers will probably never duplicate. I’m talking about lighting equipment, specialized lenses, stabilizers, paid actors, scouts, post editors -production, the list goes on. Also: 4 Galaxy S23 features we don’t talk about enough What do I have? My smartphone, two hands, and maybe a selfie stick from 2014. The opposite of what I have. Samsung To defend these phone manufacturers, touting the possibility of filming is stimulating. These films inspire creatives to get out there and produce with the cameras they already have — not what they can’t access. Also: How to take better photos on iPhone So here’s my pitch for Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple and everyone else on a marketing call right now, scouring the Hollywood catalog for the next great director to pitch a humble movie idea to: the million dollar budgets aside. Show me an ordinary person using your camera features. Show me someone I can relate to, someone who can prove that all it takes is a smartphone and a little creativity. There’s a ringtone for “Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg shoots an entire music video with just an iPhone,” and it’s fine. a real thing. But I’m not shooting a music video anytime soon. And I’m definitely not Steven Spielberg.

