The Last of Us Is the Beginning of Hollywood’s Great Video Game – Rolling Stone

In 1993, Hollywood got the hit of a lifetime. A chance to change the movie industry forever. They had all the ingredients: the rights to Nintendo’s best-selling video game and an untapped market hungry for more content. But they missed. The arrow didn’t even hit the board.

Super Mario Bros. was meant to be the first of many video game movie adaptations, but was instead relegated to the attic of our consciousness, with the door only opening when used to hold the video game movie curse as done.

“A film like the one from 1993 Super Mario Bros. had a hard job. No one knew what a video game adaptation could or should look like, and the original games were designed for fun, bouncy gameplay, not narrative consistency,” says the University of York professor and author of Sticky mediaDr Nick Jones.

For three decades, Hollywood has desperately tried to cut a slice of the games industry pie like it did with publishing. Hollywood has successfully created a book-to-movie pipeline ensuring they always have the best-selling books in production quickly, with the likes of Missing girl, twilight And fight club. Although there has been some success in adapting video game movies such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, resident Evil and the recent Unexploredcritical acclaim has eluded these films, and they are the exceptions rather than the rule when it comes to box office success.

It’s as if Hollywood’s dream gaming pipeline is under construction – until now.

The last of us premiered to rave reviews and the second highest viewership in HBO history (after Dragon House), something that hasn’t happened for video game adaptations in the past. While sonic the hedgehog 2 made over $400 million at the box office, it wasn’t exactly a critical darling. But The last of us achieved success at all levels. The television series is based on the video game of the same name. Players were immersed in post-apocalyptic America as they guided Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, through a run-down world filled with zombies.

The last of us was first released in 2013 by video game developer Naughty Dog. The game has since sold 20 million copies and is widely considered one of the most cinematic video games ever made.

“There have been a lot of lackluster video game adaptations, but you could say that about any genre of movie or show,” says Raj Patel, senior brand manager for Relic Entertainment, which is a SEGA studio. . “I think there’s a lot of potential in adapting games to other media like this, but it takes a certain level of creative risk. You also have to balance the sacrosanct nature of the source material and the way you’re addressing existing fans. Is it for them or a new audience? How far are you going to stray from the origins? Are you going to take it really seriously or have a little creative fun? It’s an exercise of balance which can be difficult to find, although we see a lot of people holding the landing lately.

He adds, “the last of yous is the kind of game that already presents itself as a movie and tells a story in the same way. It feels like a natural fit for adaptation, compared to other games that may require more original thinking to adapt, like Super Mario For example.”‘

Hollywood has tentatively dipped its toes into the gaming industry, but now it looks like it’s ready to dive deep with almost 60 video game adaptations to come in the next few years. That’s more content than they’ve produced in the last 30 years. We can wait each other God of the war on Prime Video, from The wheel of time showrunner Rafe Judkins; First To fall series, courtesy of Westworld duo Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan; A Borderlands film, co-written by The last of us‘Craig Mazin; peacock twisted metal television series, starring Anthony Mackie; sonic the hedgehog 3; by Netflix BioShock film directed by Francis Lawrence (Hunger Games – Catching Fire); and film adaptations of Duke Nukem, Minecraft, space invaders, Burst cell And streets of anger.

Nostalgia and familiarity are the drugs with which Hollywood dopes the public. It’s a proven strategy that often works.

“Hollywood has become increasingly reliant on recognizable brands, whether it’s a comic book character or a nostalgic reboot,” Dr. Jones offers.

Hollywood indeed hit the jackpot when they poured billions into Marvel and DC movies, launching a universe of superheroes and villains with content that can last to infinity and beyond. Now they are exploiting the gaming industry for content – an industry that has become 3.07 billion active players.

“People are willing to pay big bucks for consoles, games and subscriptions, and I think Hollywood wants to understand why, when it can be hard to get those same people out to the movies for a evening,” says Dr. Jones.

The pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.

“Hollywood is starting to look more to the gaming industry for content as transmedia has become very popular, allowing people to experience fiction through multiple platforms,” ​​says Patel. “If you like the movie, you might like the game, or the graphic novel, or the podcast, for example. It’s a great way to create larger experiences with established fanbases already driven by interest. »

Familiarity with video games can be quite intimate, as playing an intense survival game like The last of us and character control makes users feel like they are inside due to its immersive nature.

“One thing games do really well is give you a deeper, more personal experience. You know, you can be a leaf in the wind. When you control the Tetris block, you are the Tetris block,” says Harry Steele, co-host of the “Games on Film” podcast, which celebrates video game movies. Steele’s brother and co-host, Rory Steele, adds that the games’ interactivity allows deeper emotions to develop. And Hollywood can tap into that emotional connection and turn it into money. And it seems they have learned from their past mistakes.

The last of us works so well because it’s a collaborative effort between video game creator Neil Druckmann and television writer Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). In the past, the creators on each side were divorced from each other.

“They didn’t just grab the title for recognition value and to create something almost unrelated in tone and approach,” says Dr Jones. “It shows respect for those who have played the game as a potential audience, and given the popularity of this game, that’s a huge audience.”

Rory and Harry Steele both tell rolling stone that video game movies are a way to access those stories for those who may not have the money to buy the consoles, games, and subscriptions. Gaming can be an expensive hobby, but turning those games into movies or TV shows allows more people to enjoy video games without breaking the bank.

“Access to these stories sometimes depends not only on the console you own, but also on whether you own a console yourself,” says Rory Steele.

It points to The movie Super Mario Bros.an upcoming animated film that will be released on April 7 with the voices of Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi) and Jack Black (Bowser).

“It is interesting to note that 30 years will have passed since the live-action Super Mario Bros. movie that this new anime version is releasing. So it feels like all the video game adaptations have tried to build on that,” says Rory Steele.

Harry Steele hopes this relationship will foster greater respect for the art of acting.

“Hollywood isn’t perfect, but it’s given a level of respect that gaming doesn’t have, so hopefully by being closer friends, the respect that movies get rubs off on gaming,” says -he.

Patel notes that there are positives and negatives to a close relationship between Hollywood and the gaming industry.

“Going forward, I would expect the relationship between Hollywood and gaming to grow stronger with more back and forth, and even include more forms of media on top of that,” he explains. . “I wouldn’t be surprised to see those relationships grow stronger, with games benefiting more from stronger integration with movies and shows, sharing creation, actors and makers to some degree.”

But he is quick to add: “The negatives could be that one failure can potentially derail multiple projects, so there may be additional risk to the transmedia approach, but the positive is that a failure can also be cushioned by other things being good, and potentially lessen the impact.It can go both ways.