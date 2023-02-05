



Scary crash, PPL billing investigation, Hollywood comes to Gettysburg – some of this week’s top stories Updated: 9:51 a.m. EST February 4, 2023

BRIAN UNDER AN EXECUTIVE ORDER SIGNED BY GOVERNOR SHAPIRO TODAY IF YOU ASK FOR A LICENSE, PERMIT, CERTIFICATE DOESN'T REALLY CARE WHAT IT IS. IF THE STATE DOES NOT RESPOND WITHIN A CERTAIN TIME LIMIT, YOU WILL BE REIMBURSED OF THE APPLICATION FEES. AND SOME PEOPLE HOPE THIS WILL ADDRESS THE NURSE SHORTAGE. IT IS NOT SAFE FOR US AND IT IS NOT SAFE FOR THE PATIENT. MAUREEN MAYES, A NURSE AT TEMPLE HOSPITAL IN PHILADELPHIA AND PRESIDENT OF PENSILVA, AN ASSOCIATION OF STAFF, NURSES AND RELATED PROFESSIONALS. SHE SAYS HOSPITALS HAVE STAFF STRUGGLES RIGHT NOW AND GETTING NEW NURSES ON THE DOOR IS MORE DIFFICULT, EVEN IF THEY HAVE PASSED A STATE REQUIRED EXAM. THEY CAN WAIT THREE, FOUR MONTHS OR LONGER TO GET THEIR LICENSE IN THE STATE OF PENNSYLVANIA. GOVERNOR SHAPIRO HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER INTENDED TO ENSURE PENNSYLVANIANS APPLYING FOR LICENSES, CERTIFICATES OR PERMITS GET A TIMELY RESPONSE. UNDER THE ORDER, THE AGENCIES INVOLVED IN ISSUING THESE DOCUMENTS SHOULD MEET CERTAIN TIME LIMITS IN PROVIDING A RESPONSE TO APPLICANTS. IF THIS DOES NOT HAPPEN, THE APPLICANT GETS THEIR MONEY BACK, BUT THEY STILL HAVE TO WAIT FOR A DECISION. PENNSYLVANIANS WORK HARD TO FULFILL THEIR DREAMS AND SUPPORT THEIR FAMILIES AND OUR GOVERNMENT SHOULD HELP THEM ACHIEVE THESE GOALS. DON'T HIND THEM ACTING SECRETARY OF STATE AL SCHMITT SAYS THE STATE NEEDS TO ACT MORE QUICKLY, BUT WILL NOT COMPROMISE SAFETY STANDARDS TO DO SO. THERE IS A REASON WHY YOU HAVE THIS CERTIFICATION PROCESS AND WHY YOU HAVE THIS APPROVAL PROCESS. STARTING TODAY, STATE AGENCIES HAVE 90 DAYS TO RESEARCH THE CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, AND PERMITS APPLICATION PROCESS TO SET AN APPROPRIATE TIMETABLE

A load shifted from the back of a tractor-trailer sent a steel beam crashing through the cab of the truck. UKA survey The News 8 On Your Side investigative team continues to uncover new information about higher than expected PPL bills. This week the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission announced that it was launching an investigation into the accuracy and integrity of PPL’s ​​billing practices. Head here to find all the reports News 8 has published so far on soaring PPL bills. Red Lion Crash A vehicle rammed into a York County high school, causing extensive damage. Christmas in Gettysburg Christmas stayed a little longer in Gettysburg, as Hollywood stars finished filming a Christmas movie.

