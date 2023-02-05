Chinese boy dances to Bollywood song Aankhein Khuli: Watch viral video

A cute video where a little Chinese boy was seen dancing to Mohabatein’s famous Bollywood song Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho is gone viral on social networks. Posted by lucky_hang_hang on Instagram in January, the post has so far garnered 940,145 likes. Apart from that, it has also garnered a number of interesting comments.

We can see in the video that a cute little kid performs a dance to the tune of Shah Rukh’s famous Bollywood song Aankhein Khuli from Mohabatein. Everyone can see that in the cute interpretation of the dance, the boy perfectly finds the original steps of the song.

Internet users are amazed to witness the pretty dance of the little child. They came up with a number of comments. One user wrote, Aww Bollywood thank you cutie. Another Insta user commented, Omg I can’t believe how seriously every beat he matches, best, best, love you boy.

Another user commented, How cute baby dances in Indian song. and yet another offered, Love from India.

Yet another user wrote, OMG Indian song so happy to see you vibe to our song. And another user comes up with a sweet proposal for the cute little boy and writes, M will be waiting for you…I’m 23 now so I guess till my 60..meet me soo.

Finally, one user predicted that this kid is going to give Hrithik Roshan a very tough competition.

Watch the video here: