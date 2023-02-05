Bollywood wonder doesn’t bode well for Indian cinema

PathaneShah Rukh Khan’s resounding success sent the country into a frenzy — social media is celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s return, and fans are travel far and wide to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor on the big screen. People attribute the film’s success to a silent rebellion stirring in the hearts of superstar fans following the character attacks in the recent past, even as haters continue to shout slogans and throw rocks at theaters. It’s like an actual resurrection of a superhero – a resurrection that signals a shift in how Bollywood audiences have begun to relate to the film industry itself. The stars become off-screen main characters while their on-screen avatars participate in parallel universes filled with identical patterns. In other words, this is the age of the Marvel-ification of Bollywood.

Pathane is not the first piece of this gigantic puzzle; it is, however, the latest – and, arguably, on its way to becoming the most successful part of the current trend of creating intrigue “universes” in Bollywood. Alongside Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir of Warand Salman Khan Tiger of the eponymous trilogy, Pathaan of SRK has been inducted in Yash Raj Film’s Spyverse. Likewise, director Rohit Shetty has constructed a “detective universe” that has, so far, featured the trifecta of Singham, SimbaAnd Sooryavanshi (played by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, respectively); several production companies, including Reliance Entertainment, funded the project. Meanwhile, the success of Brahmastra: First part Shiva in 2022 spear “Astraverse” by Ayan Mukerji – a universe of asters (weapons) – backed by Dharma Productions. Maddock Films also built a horror-comedy universe with Street And Bhediya in its framework so far.

The trend of building multiverses backed by big budget production studios is a relatively new trend in Bollywood. Unfortunately, with that comes the risks in Hollywood, where franchise movies have become the order of the day – given the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) unbridled dominance over how movies are made in the world. ‘industry. Critics have expressed concerns about the sacrifice of storytelling on the altar of capitalist ambitions. The debate is old between art and commerce.

“Marvel promises entertainment, and the box office tells us that’s good business. But therein lies the rub: entertainment is often driven by a profit motive that dictates where stories can go and, in fact, what stories are even told.In film, the argument goes, the art is what it’s all about… [I]In an effort to stay at the zenith of the cultural moment, the studio is producing more while delivering less,” Rohitha Naraharisetty wrote in The Swaddle. “In other words, Marvel is the result of what happens when capitalism meets cinema: it’s palatable, repetitive, safe, and never subversive or risque as art is sometimes called to be.”

The prevailing narratives in most Bollywood multiverses – especially those of cops and spies – are rooted in nationalism and the normalization of police violence, with their chauvinistic machismo and brutality portrayed as bravado. What’s more, the films also rely on hypermasculine fervor to draw in audiences, which arguably isn’t ideal in a country dealing with the ramifications of toxic masculinity – not just in its crime rate but also in the rapidly deteriorating mental health of its citizens.

Related to The Swaddle:

Why celebrating Brahmastra to save Bollywood from the boycott gang is a flawed approach

Indeed, the trajectory of the MCU, which has inspired production companies and filmmakers around the world, does not bode well for the future of cinema. MCU has its gems – with 2022 Ms. Marvel being notable for its South Asian representation and 2018 Black Panther brilliant in terms of a well-written story, its “racial and gender aware cast and costumesand its well-balanced characters and truly wonderful world-building. However, lately, its offers like Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and ThunderAnd She Hulk: Lawyerall feel factory-made – with many pointing out that it’s become impossible to immerse yourself in a single story without consuming all the others in the universe.

“[MCU films] are made as commodities like hamburgers, and it’s not about communicating, and it’s not about sharing our imagination. It’s about making a commodity that will bring a profit to a big business. It’s a cynical exercise. These are market exercises, and that has nothing to do with the art of cinema. William Blake said, “when you’re talking about money, art is impossible”, said Ken Loach, a British director, said in 2019, criticizing the MCU’s hegemony over Hollywood.

The focus on box office numbers when it comes to the reception of these films – with the flurry of social media posts measuring the success of the films in terms of the profits they generated – leaves no room for to the art that challenges us. When the end goal is to fetch the highest collections, the goal of authentic storytelling is easily sidelined.

Turning art into retail is probably the fate that awaits Bollywood as well. Commenting on the trend, Naraharisetty had added: “There is no way to ask for different stories – what franchise cinema offers instead is to put different people, at most, in the same kinds of stories. stories. Behind all the bluster and spectacle, then, there is something stereotypical that probably never challenges people. Instead, it meets our needs and takes up too much space.

As spy and cop universes follow age-old Bollywood formula masala blockbusters, the universes of asters and ghosts appeal to our supernatural fantasies and curiosities. In the process, however, authentic stories of the human condition are lost. Naturally, then, franchise cinema was accused diminish creativity and eclipse small independent films. They also induced a state of “franchise fatigue” among a number of moviegoers.

Related to The Swaddle:

Broy directors can’t be our only defense against Marvel

Marvel-ification understands two things: candor and relying on formulaic narratives that focus on making money more than anything else. Arguably, the biggest problem lies in the latter. Indeed, franchises like Star Wars and Lord of the Rings — despite the sexism and misogyny embedded in their original storylines — have built a dedicated fan base over the years. Right now, though, they’ve been reduced to geese laying golden eggs, with studios building new franchises drawing inspiration from the stories and characters of the original works. The fact that the franchises’ latest installments are often diverse and inclusive—in keeping with the times—is indeed welcome. But that doesn’t obscure the production studios’ obvious lack of faith in fresher, original, non-franchised stories that won’t necessarily become next. Game Of Thronesbut could, if given the chance, become the next Parasite.

“Instead of introducing us to new characters and new worlds, we are increasingly guided to the past and we tell the same stories over and over again. Instead of funding original content, studios are now scrambling to establish their own franchises in order to impose themselves on Disney’s monopoly. And instead of coming up with something new, filmmakers are increasingly relying on IP adaptations,” noted an article in Haste Magazine.

In India, the rise of pan-Indian films – like Baahubali, RRR, KGFAnd liger – talk about the tendency of filmmakers to opt for the now standard formula of hypermasculinity next Baahubalirather than exploring new terrain. Their stories are original, yes. But always, a formula – braking the wings that new ideas can take.

It is indeed the fixation with assured and easy monetary success, while – than the franchise itself – that is about to sound the death knell for creativity in the art of the mainstream movement.