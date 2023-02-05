Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies | The financial express

Shah Rukh Khan’s star Pathaan breaks all kinds of records. According to reports, the film crossed the 100 crore mark in worldwide box office gross on day 1, the highest grossing first day collections ever for a Hindi film. The film, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on around 8,000 screens worldwide.

Here is a look at some of the highest grossing Bollywood movies.

Dangal

The 2016 Hindi biographical sports drama film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions along with Siddharth Roy Kapur under The Walt Disney Company India. The film stars Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. Produced on a budget of 70 crore ($10.42 million), the film grossed Rs 2,024 crore – 2,200 crore ($311 million – $330 million) worldwide, of which 216.2 million dollars in China, becoming one of the biggest hits in the country.

the 20 highest-grossing films and the highest-grossing non-English foreign film in China.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The 2015 Hindi-language comedy-drama film was co-written and directed by Kabir Khan, based on an original story by V screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, and produced by Salman Khan, Rockline Venkatesh and Kabir Khan. The film stars Salman Khan with debutante Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and tells the story of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, a devotee of Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old girl, Shahida, separated in India from her mother, back in her hometown. Made on a budget of 75 crore ($11.69 million) to 90 crore ($14.03 million), it grossed 969 crore ($150 million) worldwide.

PACK

The 2014 Hindi-language sci-fi comedy-drama film was edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, and jointly produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the Rajkumar Hirani Films and Vinod Chopra Films banners, respectively. . The plot follows an innocent alien (Aamir Khan) who lands on Earth but loses his communication device.

He meets Jaggu (Anushka Sharma), a heartbroken journalist, and tries to find her device. Over time, it raises many sobering questions.

Produced on a budget of $850 million (about $12 million), PK’s final worldwide gross was 854 crore ($140 million), according to reports.

Sultan

The 2016 Hindi sports drama film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film stars Salman Khan as the title character opposite Anushka Sharma. The film focuses on Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional wrestler and former world wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career has created a rift in his personal life. The film was released worldwide on July 6, 2016. It received positive reviews from critics and earned 623.33 crore ($93 million) worldwide, according to reports.

Sanju

The 2018 Hindi biographical film was directed and edited by Rajkumar Hirani, written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi and produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the Rajkumar Hirani Films and Vinod Chopra Films banners. The film chronicles the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt with main parts bringing his addiction to drugs, his arrest for his association with the Bombay bombings of 1993, his relationship with his father, his return to the industry, the possible lowering of charges for the Bombay attacks and his release. after serving his prison sentence. Ranbir Kapoor stars, with an ensemble cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh. With a worldwide grossing of over 586.85 crore ($73 million), Sanju became the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2018.

Tiger Zinda Hai

The 2017 Hindi spy action-thriller film was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar from a story by Zafar and Neelesh Misra; produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and the second in the Tiger franchise, as well as the second installment in the YRF Spy universe. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles from the predecessor alongside Angad Bedi, Sajjad Delafrooz, Kumud Mishra, Nawab Shah, Ivan Rodrigues, Girish Karnad and Paresh Rawal. In Tiger Zinda Hai, Avinash ‘Tiger’ Singh Rathore (Khan) and Zoya Humani-Rathore (Kaif) must come out of hiding to rescue hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. With a budget of 150 crore ($23.03 million), it was one of the most expensive Hindi films ever made at the time of its release. Like its predecessor, it set numerous box office records upon its theatrical release, grossing over 565.1 crore ($86.78 million) worldwide.

Padmaavat

The 2018 period romantic action drama film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Based on the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, it stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, a Rajput queen known for her beauty, wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor. Sultan Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh, hears of her beauty and attacks his kingdom to enslave her. With a production budget of `180 crore ($23 million) `190 crore ($24 million), Padmaavat grossed over `585 crore ($73 million) at the box office, according to reports.