khan: It’s not just Bollywood that Shah Rukh Khan saved





It’s settled now. Shah Rukh Khan saved Bollywood. People all over the world went to theaters like it was 2005 and streaming was a word associated with water not entertainment. They danced down hallways to the point where bouncers had to be called, flooded social media as if they were trying to date Khan and shouted his name as if a family member was getting married. Khan, dubbed “A National Treasure” by actor John Abraham (who isn’t a national treasure but is handsome enough to be close to one), won it. It doesn’t matter what it is. An amalgamation of crores, people’s hearts, the collective idea of ​​decency, love, articulation, NRI swoon, middle class urban hope and mass entertainment on a divisive politics of hate . I’m sure his ambitious sporting nature, often on display through the ups and downs of his cricket team, would be delighted. It’s very rare that art is about winning or losing – it’s often the gray area of ​​emotional subjectivity – until a national treasure shows up, makes a sport out of it and wins it. For all of us. Which seems like a good time to think about the #BoycottBollywood movement. Which, if we’re lucky, will be remembered as revolving restaurants, handlebar mustaches, safari suits, breakdancing, neon shoelaces in a kind of “What the hell were we thinking?” feedback. Now, as a caveat, I don’t want to say that #BoycottBollywood comes down to people choosing to stay home to watch movies because they’re cheaper than watching them in a multiplex while spending thousands of popcorn and parking dollars. I mean the collective that took to Twitter to berate the joy of the theatrical movie experience simply because they had a problem with a creator’s politics. The whole thing, an exercise in profound idiocy, is explained by a conversation I had with an uncle while watching a film. “I don’t like Aamir Khan’s opinions”. “What does that have to do with what we’re watching?” He’s a wrestler.”He’s a good wrestler.’ ‘So why don’t you just watch the wrestling character he plays in a made up story he made to entertain you. He’s not your friend. Why do you care about his politics? “He said things that I don’t agree with. I won’t watch his movies “In his movies, he’s also played an alien with views. You realize he’s not really an alien, do you? “He should leave India”. ‘What is your favorite movie?’ ‘Three idiots’. Forgoing the pleasure of great cinema – one of India’s few escapist pleasures – just because an actor may have certain opinions in his personal life unrelated to entertainment is like stopping Amrish Puri because that he played Mogambo, the anti-Indian super-villain. Pathan’s lessons for success are simple: Bollywood cinema is an integral part of who we are, and organized crowds making it risky to get into theaters aren’t going to change that.

Actors’ opinions shouldn’t really be taken seriously, if at all. It’s a profession where all of the person’s self-esteem comes from fictional lines of dialogue written for them.

The Indian media, which spends hours speculating on a star’s private intrigues or personal politics, is utterly useless and irrelevant to the fate of a film.

The equation is simple: Bollywood makes movies to entertain audiences. Go watch – be entertained or hate it – then go home. Everything else is noise. If #BoycottBollywood had succeeded, imagine a world without mass entertainment Indian cinema. Then imagine a wedding, an offsite, a family reunion where we have no new songs to sing, dances to dance to, or stars to chat to. We, the retail public, would be left to one another for entertainment, with a “talented” friend or relative displaying their original talents that we would have to hire under duress. Nobody wants to live in this world. So thank you Shah Rukh Khan.

