Box office collections held up well on Friday for Pathane as Rs 14 crores came in. Of course, it was certain that the film will also have a double-digit score on day 10. However, figures closer to the Rs 15 crore mark would have given the kind of lead that Pathane needed a second weekend over Rs 75 crore. Although it seems difficult now, for now it would all come down to whether it makes a huge jump today so that at least Rs 20 crore comes in.

Overall though, the collections have consolidated really well to surpass the Rs 378.15 crore mark and that too in just 10 days. The film currently sits at Rs 378.15 crores with Saturday and Sunday still to come. Ideally, from here, the second weekend should take the film past Rs 425 crores, and that would be a jaw-dropping total for Shah Rukh. Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham star who keeps tabs on the 500 Crore Club.

It’s a huge advantage for the film that Shehzada moved forward a week because there would still be two weeks of uninterrupted operation from here. There are movies that end up getting Rs 1-2 crore daily when there are no new releases and here Sidharth Anand movie would be in the Rs 2-3 crore range at least when Shehzada happens, which means a huge number would have been accumulated by then. This one is a well-deserved mega blockbuster for Yash Raj Films and a few more films like this before the end of 2023 would be fantastic.

Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources

More pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection, Pathaan Movie Review